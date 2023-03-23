Laars® LT Series and Ultra High Efficiency water heaters certified by Green Restaurant Association

The international nonprofit recognizes the leading manufacturer's products for helping restaurants enhance efficiency and reach sustainability goals

ROCHESTER, N.H., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laars® Heating Systems, a leading U.S. designer and manufacturer of boilers, water heaters, and pool heaters used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications, announces that its LT Series condensing tankless water heaters and Ultra High Efficiency (U.H.E.) commercial tank water heaters have been certified by the Green Restaurant Association (GRA), the leading voice within the Green Restaurant movement, for use in GRA-certified restaurants.

Installation and use of GRA-certified Laars Heating Systems products helps restaurants achieve and maintain Green Restaurant certification, the industry's highest standard for sustainability.

"The Green Restaurant Association is the authority on sustainability in the restaurant industry," said Chuck O'Donnell, director of marketing for Laars Heating Systems. "This recognition reflects Laars' dedication to equipping our customers with innovative, high-performing products that help restaurants operate efficiently and productively."

Laars LT Series condensing tankless water heaters feature a robust, durable stainless-steel heat exchanger with intelligently engineered oval pipe design for maximum heat transfer, increased thermal efficiency, and longer product life with less maintenance. Laars Ultra High Efficiency (U.H.E.) commercial tank water heaters offer flexible installation, quiet, powerful performance, and a remarkable thermal efficiency rating as high as 99.1%.

Founded in 1990, the GRA is an international nonprofit organization that encourages restaurants to green their operations using science-based certiﬁcation standards. The GRA's certification standards provide a transparent way to measure a restaurant's environmental accomplishments and offer a pathway for increasing environmental sustainability. Restaurants earn GreenPoints™ toward certification in eight categories, including energy consumption.

About Laars® Heating Systems

Laars® Heating Systems, headquartered in Rochester, N.H., manufactures and distributes products widely used in residential and commercial space heating, radiant floor heating, volume water heating, and in industrial process markets. For your home, business or commercial heating needs Laars® products are the quality choice. For more information, visit http://www.laars.com.

