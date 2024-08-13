Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement Involving Purchasers of Okta, Inc. Class A Common Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION

IN RE OKTA, INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION

CASE NO. 3:22-cv-02990-SI

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities who or which, during the period from March 3, 2022 through August 31, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded Class A common stock of Okta, Inc. and were damaged thereby (the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, that Court-appointed Class Representatives Nebraska Investment Council and North Carolina Retirement Systems, on behalf of themselves and the other members of the certified Class; and (b) defendants Okta, Inc., Todd McKinnon, Brett Tighe, and Frederic Kerrest (collectively, "Defendants") have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $60,000,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Susan Illston on November 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific), Phillip Burton Federal Building & United States Courthouse, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, California 94102, in Courtroom 1-17th Floor, by Zoom webinar (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated June 11, 2024; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the settlement funds available for distribution to eligible Class Members (the "Net Settlement Fund"); and (iv) approve Class Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the Settlement Hearing details without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website for the Settlement, www.OktaSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Okta, Inc. Securities Litigation

P.O. Box 2738

Portland, OR 97208

www.OktaSecuritiesLitigation.com

(888) 622-9621

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Class Counsel:

Michael P. Canty Esq.

LABATON KELLER SUCHAROW LLP

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com

[email protected]

(888) 219-6877

If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than October 29, 2024. If you are a Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments and orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received no later than October 18, 2024. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Class Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than October 18, 2024.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS'

COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: AUGUST 13, 2024

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

URL: www.OktaSecuritiesLitigation.com

