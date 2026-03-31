LabCentral Adds New HR and People Strategy Offerings to Support Early-Stage Biotech Companies

Resident companies now have free access to specialized trainings, HR office hours, and community perks

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LabCentral today announced a new suite of human resource and people strategy offerings available to resident companies, including employee development opportunities, dedicated office hours, expanded support from LabCentral's People Strategy team, and new community perks, at no additional charge.

"We are always looking for new opportunities to support our resident startups, and adding these resources and programs gives teams access to essential information and experiences that they might not otherwise have access to," said Tera Kull, LabCentral's Senior Director of People Strategy & Communications. "At LabCentral, we believe that people are an organization's most valuable asset and want to share that with resident leaders as they build their company cultures."

LabCentral is committed to delivering best-in-class support and operational excellence to resident companies, and reducing administrative burden so early-stage founders can focus on advancing their science and growing their businesses. As part of the all-inclusive lab experience, LabCentral manages day-to-day lab operations, including permitting, waste removal, procurement, and equipment maintenance and training. With these new resources, resident founders and their teams can access:

Seminars for building successful organizations. The first offering in the series, Navigating Generational Dynamics, will be held on April 29, 2026, and explores the implications and opportunities of having multiple generations in the workforce. Later sessions will focus on creating culture and emotional intelligence.

for building successful organizations. The first offering in the series, will be held on April 29, 2026, and explores the implications and opportunities of having multiple generations in the workforce. Later sessions will focus on creating culture and emotional intelligence. Office hours hosted by LabCentral's People Strategy team to tap into their expertise around core human resource best practices, including overarching strategies, team building, intentionality in establishing culture, management strategies, and other topics.

hosted by LabCentral's People Strategy team to tap into their expertise around core human resource best practices, including overarching strategies, team building, intentionality in establishing culture, management strategies, and other topics. Community perks, offering discounted access and engagement opportunities including local gyms and Trustees of the Reservations passes.

For more information about LabCentral's offerings, visit www.labcentral.org or reach out to [email protected].

About LabCentral

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral is a launchpad for high-potential life-sciences and biotech start-ups with more than 200,000 square feet of space across Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., and the Harvard University campus. Founded in 2013, LabCentral offers a full complement of programming and networking to life sciences entrepreneurs in addition to fully permitted laboratory and office space for early-stage and growing life sciences companies. In its first twelve years, LabCentral residents raised more than $21 billion in funding and created more than 7,800 jobs. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

SOURCE LabCentral