LabCentral's 2025 Impact Report Shows Continued Progress for the Life Sciences Industry

30 new companies supported, 737 jobs created and 22 new clinical trials launched

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LabCentral, the premier Massachusetts-based network of coworking labs designed to accelerate high-potential biotech startups, today announced the release of its 2025 Impact Report. As an economic development nonprofit, LabCentral focuses on supporting early-stage life sciences companies that are developing solutions to improve human health.

In its 12th annual report, LabCentral showcased the steady progress of Massachusetts-based life sciences companies that are building their teams within the LabCentral network. 2025 contributions included:

30 new companies supported, bringing the lifetime total to 344

$1.25 billion funds raised, bringing the lifetime total to $21.85 billion since 2013

737 new life sciences jobs created, bringing the lifetime total to 7,915

22 new clinical trials launched, including 7 later-stage clinical trials, for a lifetime total of 180

1,140 patients enrolled in clinical trials, bringing the lifetime total to 17,421 patients

343 patents granted, bringing the lifetime total to 1,846

"While 2025 was a challenging year in the life sciences industry, LabCentral's entrepreneurs made substantial progress in their vitally important work, including drug discovery and platform work to biologics and devices," said Maggie O'Toole, CEO of LabCentral. "This is a testament to the work of the broader ecosystem, including LabCentral's sponsors and partners, who steadfastly support this community."

In addition, the report showcased new and expanded initiatives at LabCentral including:

The new AI BioHub lab and cohort program, developed in partnership with C10 Labs, and underwritten by a grant from MassTech, which supports entrepreneurs combining life sciences discovery with the latest AI tools.

The LabCentral First program, which offers first-time founders, CSOs, and entrepreneurs new to Massachusetts a chance to win six months of free bench rental if accepted to LabCentral.

The LabCentral Loop, a program that welcomes entrepreneurs from outside of Massachusetts to Cambridge's life sciences community for education and relationship building.

New Biotech Ready educational program that creates direct pathways into the industry for college-level interns and graduates, with an accompanying credentialling program.

An expanded Golden Ticket program that granted $1.3 million in free lab space to entrepreneurs, made possible by the strong network of LabCentral's sponsors.

The full report is available here.

About LabCentral

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral is a launchpad for high-potential life-sciences and biotech start-ups with more than 200,000 square feet of space across Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., and the Harvard University campus. Founded in 2013, LabCentral offers a full complement of programming and networking to life sciences entrepreneurs in addition to fully permitted laboratory and office space for early-stage and growing life sciences companies. In its first twelve years, LabCentral residents raised more than $20 billion in funding and created more than 7,500 jobs. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

SOURCE LabCentral