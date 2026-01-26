LabCentral and C10 Labs Launch Second AI BioHub Accelerator Cohort

Applications now open for early-stage TechBio startups

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LabCentral, in partnership with C10 Labs, today announced the opening of applications for the Spring 2026 cohort of the AI BioHub accelerator program, which will begin in March and conclude in early June.

This in-depth program, which begins on March 19, 2026, supports early-stage TechBio ventures working at the intersection of artificial intelligence and life sciences. It features ten weeks of AI-specific and biotech industry curriculum, access to both wet lab and office space, fractional AI expert support, and an extensive network of industry mentors and advisors. Applications are now open and available here and close on Monday, March 9.

This is the second of two cohort programs made possible by a $1.9 Million Sector Spark Grant from the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, awarded in 2025. As part of that grant, LabCentral built a dedicated AI BioHub lab, featuring next-generation laboratory equipment, and, in partnership with C10 Labs, conducted the initial AI BioHub accelerator program, which concluded in September of 2025.

"AI is driving numerous groundbreaking innovations, but getting therapies to patients faster is one if its greatest promises," said LabCentral President & CEO, Maggie O'Toole. "This visionary Sector Spark grant gives Massachusetts the opportunity to support early-stage entrepreneurs leveraging AI to advance their science more quickly and demonstrates the deep commitment to supporting this critical work."

"The first cohort of the AI BioHub Accelerator reinforced our belief that some of the most important companies of the next decade will be built at the intersection of AI and the life sciences," said Shahid Azim, Managing Partner, Co-Founder, and CEO of C10 Labs. "A core part of our mission is helping scientists and technical founders learn how to apply frontier AI techniques to their own domain-specific problems, while pairing that innovation with real-world experimentation and strong company-building discipline. We're excited to welcome a second cohort of teams ready to translate cutting-edge research into scalable, applied AI companies for healthcare and the life sciences."

Selection Criteria

The Spring 2026 cohort will build on the momentum of the inaugural class, supporting early-stage founders in advancing AI-enabled biological research, refining venture strategies, building core AI infrastructure, and laying the groundwork for company formation and scaling. Ideal applicants are smaller, early-stage ventures with a clear focus on improving human health. Note that at least one team member must be able to attend in-person sessions in Cambridge, MA once per week. Those who have an early proof-of-concept, prototype, or scientific evidence and are looking to accelerate their business strategy and technical development are encouraged to apply here. The more ambitious the project, the better.

Information Sessions

For more information on the program, LabCentral and C10 Labs will be hosting the following in-person and online events:

AI BioHub Preview - Thursday, February 12, 2026 - Join LabCentral and C10 Labs for an in-person event featuring previous program participants and other entrepreneurs. Tours of the AI BioHub lab will also be available. RSVP here.

- Join LabCentral and C10 Labs for an in-person event featuring previous program participants and other entrepreneurs. Tours of the AI BioHub lab will also be available. RSVP here. AI BioHub small group previews - Join LabCentral and C10 Labs for an online overview of the program and application process. RSVP here. Options include: Monday, February 9, 2026, 2:00 PM Monday, February 23, 2026, 2:00 PM Monday, March 9, 2026, 2:00 PM

Join LabCentral and C10 Labs for an online overview of the program and application process. RSVP here. Options include:

About AI BioHub Cohort #1

The inaugural AI BioHub Accelerator cohort demonstrated strong early outcomes and received positive reviews from participants. The program welcomed 15 early-stage TechBio teams, with 13 completing the program and presenting their work at the Brilliant Collisions event in front of 150+ industry partners, VCs, and pharmaceutical executives. To date, the first cohort has collectively raised over $8M in funding, and 6 teams received Golden Tickets for LabCentral residency, valued at $50K each. There were also numerous collaborations and engagements between participating teams and the broader ecosystem.

About C10 Labs

C10 Labs, located in Cambridge, is a venture fund and studio dedicated to reshaping the landscape of AI-first startups. We collaborate with visionary entrepreneurs to advance and expand their ventures. By providing our teams with comprehensive technological support, operational expertise, and access to a distinguished network of advisors, we collectively amplify our impact.

About LabCentral

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral is a launchpad for high-potential life-sciences and biotech start-ups with more than 200,000 square feet of space across Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., and the Harvard University campus. Founded in 2013, LabCentral offers a full complement of programming and networking to life sciences entrepreneurs in addition to fully permitted laboratory and office space for early-stage and growing life sciences companies. In its first eleven years, LabCentral residents raised more than $20 billion in funding and created more than 7,000 jobs. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

