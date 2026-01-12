LabCentral Names Kamran Tavangar Head of Science Strategy

Affinivax Cofounder and Former Novartis Executive to Expand Scientific Programming and Collaboration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LabCentral today announced the appointment of Kamran Tavangar as Head of Science Strategy. In this new executive role, Kamran will shape LabCentral's scientific direction, enhancing LabCentral's scientific offerings and expanding the expertise available to residents and the broader innovation ecosystem.

Kamran has over thirty years of industry experience in both multinational pharmaceutical companies and biotech startups. He held numerous leadership positions at Novartis, including Head of Strategic Planning for Novartis Pharma, Head of Novartis Oncology Australia, and Head of Global Marketing at Novartis Vaccines. Prior to joining LabCentral, he was co-founder and COO of Affinivax (vaccines), and CEO of Atias Pharma (therapeutics). Kamran holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a PhD in Physiology from Stanford University, and an AB in Molecular Biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

"I have always been impressed with LabCentral's commitment to remaining at the forefront of biotech innovation, and I am excited for the opportunity to help expand this leadership position at a time when rapid changes are occurring in our ecosystem," Kamran reflected. "LabCentral was instrumental in the success of Affinivax and so many other companies, providing the exceptional support that we all needed, and I now have the privilege of supporting this next generation while driving the ongoing success of the Massachusetts biotech ecosystem."

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Kamran back to LabCentral, this time as part of our team. Kamran spent five years as a LabCentral resident while building and growing Affinivax here with tremendous success, giving him a deep understanding of what LabCentral is all about and he's now returned with a genuine desire to give back to the community that helped shape his journey," said Maggie O'Toole, President and CEO of LabCentral. "His experience, perspective, and generosity of spirit inspired this role, and his thoughtful, collaborative approach will be an incredible asset to our resident entrepreneurs and the broader life sciences community."

About LabCentral

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral is a launchpad for high-potential life-sciences and biotech start-ups with more than 200,000 square feet of space across Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., and the Harvard University campus. Founded in 2013, LabCentral offers a full complement of programming and networking to life sciences entrepreneurs in addition to fully permitted laboratory and office space for early-stage and growing life sciences companies. In its first eleven years, LabCentral residents raised more than $20 billion in funding and created more than 7,000 jobs. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

SOURCE LabCentral