LabCentral Announces Inaugural Mind Matters Scientific Symposium Focused on Neurodegenerative Diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LabCentral, the premier Massachusetts-based network of coworking labs designed to accelerate high-potential biotech startups, today announced the new Mind Matters Scientific Symposium which will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

The inaugural full-day event, dedicated to the newest approaches and challenges in the neurodegenerative space, will feature keynotes and panel conversations with leading experts across the preclinical, clinical and investment sectors of the Alzheimer's and neurodegenerative disease communities, including Dr. Beth Hoffman (Origami); Prof. Dennis Selkoe (HMS); Prof. Li-Huei Tsai (MIT); Dr. Dan Elbaum (QurAlis); Dr. Ricardo Dolmetsch (Curie Bio), and others.

"As the leading space for life-sciences startups, elevating the critical issues and latest developments in translational science is critical for our residents and the broader ecosystem," said Johannes Fruehauf, MD, PhD, CEO and cofounder of LabCentral. "We're honored that this esteemed group from across the industry and academia is joining us in the conversation on this critical topic to share their findings and insights."

Supported by Bayer, the Symposium is designed for the translational sciences community - researchers, industry professionals, investors and others - interested in learning more about transformative discoveries. Throughout the day, keynotes and panels will address scientific breakthroughs in different neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), with a focus on novel hypotheses and ensuring clinical diversity.

The Symposium will also feature a curated poster session and networking reception hosted by Bayer to conclude the day. Researchers interested in submitting a poster should submit their abstracts here. On the day of the symposium judges will select the winning poster presentation to receive the award and a $300 gift card.

With limited space, Symposium registrations are available for in-person or virtual attendance. Members of the press interested in attending should reach out to Allison Parker at LabCentral. Prospective attendees should contact Sezin Yigit. More information on the agenda and topics can be found at the event website. Some of the sessions will include:

