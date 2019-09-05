LabCentral Appoints Biotech Industry Luminary Dr. Susan Windham-Bannister to its Board of Directors

Dr. Windham-Bannister currently serves as president and CEO of Biomedical Growth Strategies, where she provides strategic advisory services to life-sciences initiatives in the U.S. and abroad, including the New York City Partnership Fund, Excel Maryland, Bio New Jersey, the Mayo Clinic's Destination Medical Center/Discovery Square Initiative, Bioscience Los Angeles, and initiatives in Barcelona, Beijing, London/Cambridge, Seoul, and Stockholm.

Previously, Dr. Windham-Bannister served as the president and CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC), an economic development and investment agency dedicated to supporting the growth and development of the life-sciences in Massachusetts. As CEO, she managed a $1B fund designated to invest in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical diagnostics and bioinformatics/analytics. She is the first African American in the U.S. to lead a life-sciences focused innovation fund of this scale and was responsible for the MLSC's investment strategy, brand management, organizational development, and return on investment.

"My career has been defined and driven by a vision to foster collaborative life-sciences initiatives around the world that free entrepreneurs to push the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerate innovations while engaging the community to create more opportunities in biotech for women, minorities, and disadvantaged youth," said Dr. Susan Windham-Bannister, Director, LabCentral. "Whether it is based on the creation of new jobs, investment funding or scientific breakthroughs, the resident and alumni companies of LabCentral have proven the broader value of this model and I look forward to working with the board and entire LabCentral team to continue to expand its mission."

Based in Kendall Square and within walking distance of thirteen of the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies in the world, LabCentral is a private, non-profit organization that provides wet lab space, operational support and community programming. The organization helps promising life-sciences and biotech startups focus on developing new innovations and growing their companies in a collaborative and creative space featuring a unique culture.

"Since our first interactions when she was at MLSC, Susan has been a key supporter of LabCentral as it aligned with her vision for building life-sciences ecosystems as engines for local economic and community development," said Johannes Fruehauf, co-founder and president, LabCentral. "Her experience advising state and local governments and biotech organizations around the world will provide critical insight and perspective for LabCentral as we continue to expand our facilities, programs, industry partnerships and community outreach."

Dr. Windham-Bannister received her B.A. from Wellesley College, a Doctorate in Health Policy and Management from the Florence Heller School at Brandeis University, and a Doctor of Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (honoris causa). She was a Post-Doctoral Fellow at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School and a Fellow in the Center for Science and Policy (CSAP) at Cambridge University, Cambridge, England. She completed her doctoral work at the Heller School under a fellowship from the Ford Foundation. Dr. Windham-Bannister has co-authored two books: Competitive Strategy for Health Care Organizations and Medicaid and Other Experiments in State Health Policy.

About LabCentral

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral was founded in 2013 as a launchpad for high-potential life-sciences and biotech startups. Operating a total of 100,000 square-feet in the heart of Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., LabCentral offers fully permitted laboratory and office space for as many as 70 startups comprising approximately 500 scientists and entrepreneurs. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

Media contact:

Doug Broad

Three Rings Inc. (for LabCentral)

dbroad@threeringsinc.com

SOURCE LabCentral

Related Links

http://labcentral.org

