LabCentral Joins ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub Spoke Network

Launchpad for Biotech and Life Sciences Startups Becomes Member of a Nationwide Network Working to Accelerate Transformative Health Solutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LabCentral, the first-of-its-kind shared laboratory space designed as a launchpad for high-potential biotech startups, today announced that it is now a spoke for the Investor Catalyst Hub, a regional hub of ARPANET-H, a nationwide health innovation network launched by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). Based in the Greater Boston area and managed by VentureWell, the Investor Catalyst Hub seeks to accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking and accessible biomedical solutions. It utilizes an innovative hub-and-spoke model designed to reach a wide range of nonprofit organizations and Minority-Serving Institutions, with the ultimate aim of delivering scalable healthcare outcomes for all Americans.

"Since its founding in 2013, LabCentral has focused exclusively on helping biotech scientists and entrepreneurs accelerate their research and make innovative new drugs, therapies and diagnostics a reality to benefit patient health. This includes thousands of scientists and entrepreneurs, raising nearly $23 billion in funding and 116 clinical trials touching more than 11,000 patients," said Johannes Fruehauf, president and co-founder of LabCentral. "The Investor Catalyst Hub aligns perfectly with our mission, mobilizing an entire ecosystem of academics, researchers, entrepreneurs and investors within the Massachusetts biotech community, allowing us to amplify our efforts, speed outcomes and transform even more novel scientific ideas into healthcare realities."

LabCentral joins a dynamic nationwide network of organizations aligned to ARPA-H's overarching mission to improve health outcomes through the following research focus areas: health science futures, proactive health, scalable solutions, and resilient systems. Investor Catalyst Hub spokes represent a broad spectrum of expertise, geographic diversity, and community perspectives.

"Our spoke network embodies a rich and representative range of perspectives and expertise," said Mark Marino, Vice President of Growth Strategy and Development for VentureWell and Project Director for the Investor Catalyst Hub. "Our spokes comprise a richly diverse network that will be instrumental in ensuring that equitable health solutions reach communities across every state and tribal nation."

As an Investor Catalyst Hub spoke, LabCentral gains access to potential funding and flexible contracting for faster award execution compared to traditional government contracts. Spoke membership also offers opportunities to provide input on ARPA-H challenge areas and priorities, along with access to valuable networking opportunities and a robust resource library.

The spoke network will continue to grow as The Investor Catalyst Hub expands its efforts, with applications being selected on a rolling basis. Interested organizations can visit https://investorcatalysthub.org/ to learn more or submit a membership application.

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral was founded in 2013 as a launchpad for high potential life-sciences and biotech startups. Operating a total of 225,000 square-feet in the heart of Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., LabCentral offers fully permitted laboratory and office space for as many as 100 startups comprising approximately 1,000 scientists and entrepreneurs. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

