LabCentral Launches "The Dish with Johannes" Video Series Profiling Biotech Entrepreneurs and Scientists Shaping the Industry's Future

Offering a front row seat to the business decisions and scientific innovations that have defined their careers and companies, each episode provides insights from the leaders shaping the industry's dynamic future. New episodes will be available monthly, with the current schedule including:

July – Katrine Bosley , Founding CEO of DaCapo Brainscience, which develops novel techniques in neuroscience, machine learning and stem-cell technologies to identify new targets and new categories of disease within larger heterogeneous CNS diseases (video available now).





– , Founding CEO of DaCapo Brainscience, which develops novel techniques in neuroscience, machine learning and stem-cell technologies to identify new targets and new categories of disease within larger heterogeneous CNS diseases (video available now). August – Luca Giani , CEO & Co-Founder of Ilios Therapeutics, which is creating a novel chemistry platform to generate first-in-class small molecules modulating three known processes involved in neurodegeneration, including protein misfolding, oxidative stress and neuro-inflammation (video available now).





– , CEO & Co-Founder of Ilios Therapeutics, which is creating a novel chemistry platform to generate first-in-class small molecules modulating three known processes involved in neurodegeneration, including protein misfolding, oxidative stress and neuro-inflammation (video available now). September – Daniel Fisher , Co-Founder, President and CEO of Tevard Biosciences, a company pioneering tRNA therapeutics to modulate mRNA function and cure a broad range of genetic diseases, including Dravet Syndrome.

