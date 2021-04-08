LabCentral Releases 2020 Impact Report: Companies Raised $3.7 Billion in Funding and 33% of 2020 Massachusetts Bio-Pharma IPOs Started in the LabCentral Network

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LabCentral , a network of premier laboratory and co-working facilities for high-potential biotech start-ups, today released its annual Impact Report detailing the influence of its resident and alumni companies on the local and national life sciences and biotech industry in terms of funding, job creation, economic development, IPOs and new programs from the past year. The 2020 Impact Report is available to view and download from LabCentral's website, in addition to reports from previous years .

The 2020 Impact Report also details the technical and scientific pivots made by several LabCentral resident and alumni companies to address the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as LabCentral's role in the formation of the Cambridge Consortium for Rapid COVID-19 Tests (CCRCT).

Key statistics from the LabCentral 2020 Impact Report include:

Economic Development – Since its opening in 2013, LabCentral has supported 201 early-stage companies that have added 3,132 new jobs to the Massachusetts economy. In 2020, the companies added 737 new jobs, an increase of 56% over the previous year. In addition, 70% of LabCentral alumni companies are located within five miles of LabCentral's original space at 700 Main Street.

"While a challenging and painful year for people around the world, 2020 will also be remembered as a year of extraordinary scientific breakthroughs illustrating the power and potential of biotech and life sciences for advancing human health on a massive scale," said Johannes Fruehauf, co-founder and president of LabCentral. "Once again, the LabCentral community rose up to meet these challenges head on as 31 companies in our network quickly pivoted to address the pandemic with new vaccines, therapies, diagnostic tests and other advances. As the 2020 Impact Report details, through our network of facilities, diversity and inclusion program, testing initiative and engaged community, we are expanding the economic, scientific and community potential of the Massachusetts biotech engine."

About LabCentral

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral was founded in 2013 as a launchpad for high-potential life sciences and biotech start-ups. Operating a total of 100,000 square-feet in the heart of Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., LabCentral offers fully permitted laboratory and office space for as many as 70 start-ups comprising approximately 500 scientists and entrepreneurs. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

