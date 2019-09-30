Labcon Launches Temperature Sensing Tube Product Line

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcon North America (www.labcon.com), the world's leading manufacturer of Earth Friendly® laboratory disposables, announced today that it is launching a revolutionary line of thermochromic centrifuge tubes for laboratories called ViewPoint™.



This new Patent Pending line of tubes transition from clear to blue when exposed to near-freezing temperatures. This reversible thermochromic transition allows researchers to maintain the desired sample temperature throughout experimentation.



At temperatures above 4°C the tubes are clear and transparent. At 4°C they reversibly transition to light blue and become slightly opaque. At 0°C and below ViewPoint™ tubes reach their full progressive transition to dark blue, are completely opaque, and provide added protection from Ultraviolet (UV) light.



"ViewPoint™ tubes can help labs avoid unknowns by making temperature excursions easily observable in real-time," said Bo Heinz, M.Sc., Labcon Product Manager.



ViewPoint™ tubes are available in 1.5mL, 15mL, and 50mL sizes in a variety of sustainable packaging options, including Labcon's exclusive IntegraPack®.



About Labcon North America (www.labcon.com)



Labcon North America is the world's leading producer of low carbon laboratory disposables and was the first to market compostable plastics for laboratories. Labcon's focus on sustainable solutions for laboratories dates to 1994 with the first low carbon products. A UL-Certified ISO 9001:2015 company; Labcon North America is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area.

