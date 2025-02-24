LabConnect and Australian Clinical Labs' Specialised Trials Announce Strategic Partnership in Australia and Asia Pacific Region

PORT MELBOURNE, Australia and JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect and Australian Clinical Labs' (ACL) Specialised Trials have forged a strategic partnership to expand support of clinical trials in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

This exclusive, multi-year agreement solidifies the partnership, and enables both organizations to leverage complementary strengths to help get patients the medicines they need by meeting the growing regional demand of clinical trial support services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research organizations.

ACL Specialised Trials is one of the leading clinical trials laboratories in Australia, managing large biotech and pharmaceutical clinical trials from Phase 1 to Phase 4 studies. With a vast network of laboratories across Australia, ACL Specialised Trials has extensive experience in delivering end to end pathology solutions and a wide range of clinical trials central laboratory services for national, multi-site and single site clinical trial studies.

"This long-term partnership will help global clients access Australian patients and bring key international trials to this part of the world – ultimately resulting in the advancement of leading-edge medical breakthroughs that can save lives and improve patient outcomes," stated ACL Group Executive CEO, Melinda McGrath. "It will strengthen our position as a key player in a growing $8 billion market and I am excited to showcase our depth of experience and talented team on the world stage. This is fantastic news for our communities, and we are proud to be partnering with LabConnect."

As the world's most agile central laboratory solutions partner, LabConnect will leverage ACL's extensive test menu with a comprehensive range of services to support the region including in-country lab kit building, biospecimen management, project and data management, and logistics support. Catherine Osborne, APAC General Manager, leads LabConnect's growing operations and business in the region.

As LabConnect's primary laboratory services provider for Australia and the broader APAC region, ACL Specialised Trials will support LabConnect with their dedicated, clinical trials laboratory and project team situated in Port Melbourne, Victoria, serving as the operational hub for the region.

Wes Wheeler, LabConnect CEO, added, "Our clients increasingly include Asian Pacific investigative sites in their clinical development plans and our partnership with ACL Specialised Trials provides us with a platform from which we can deliver our comprehensive suite of industry-leading central laboratory services across the region."

About ACL Specialised Trials

Specialised Trials is a subsidiary of Australian Clinical Labs, showcasing our commitment to improving patient lives through medical excellence, market-leading technology and a talented team of experts. ACL Specialised Trials offers a dedicated pathology approach to Phase I-IV clinical trials, delivering quality solutions for our clients. Our state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility and years of experience with commercial and clinical trials ensures a seamless transition from initial inquiry through to delivery.

Visit us at specialisedtrials.com.au

Follow us on LinkedIn

About LabConnect

LabConnect is the world's most agile central laboratory solutions partner, providing technology-driven, customized, orchestrated, and scalable support services for clinical trials of all sizes and complexity. With over 20 years experience and 1,900+ clinical studies across 93 countries, LabConnect is the trusted partner for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and clinical research organizations.

With modern operations and strategic alliances with world-leading laboratories, LabConnect is uniquely positioned to provide access to the latest innovation and automation. LabConnect delivers exceptional service with a comprehensive suite of central laboratory solutions including custom lab kits, advanced sample tracking and integrated logistics, global standardized sample processing, industry-leading testing menu of 10,200+ validated assays, worldwide support for radiopharmaceuticals, and next-generation biorepository.

LabConnect scientific experts support pre-clinical and clinical studies with scientific project management, bioanalytical and biospecimen management, biomarker strategy and logistics solutions. LabConnect excels at data management, integrating complex datasets from diverse sources into a single, cohesive, submission-ready dataset.

Follow LabConnect on LinkedIn

Learn more at labconnect.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623488/LabConnect_and_Australian_Clinical_Labs_Specialised_Trials_Partnership.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611513/LabConnect_Logo.jpg