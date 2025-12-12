Labor Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Clopay Corporation, for Alleged Failure to Pay Employees' Full Wages

Clopay Corporation, a garage door supplier company, allegedly failed to provide employees with required meal and rest breaks. This resulted in an alleged loss of wages for the employees affected.

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP , filed a class action complaint alleging that Clopay Corporation violated the California Labor Code. The Clopay Corporation, a class action lawsuit, Case No. 25CV150341, is currently pending in the Alameda County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here .

According to the lawsuit filed, Clopay Corporation allegedly required Plaintiff to work without paying for all the time they were under Defendant's control. Among other things. Defendant required Plaintiff to work while clocked out during what is supposed to be Plaintiff's off-duty meal break. The plaintiff was from time to time interrupted by work assignments while clocked out for what should have been an off-duty meal break. Allegedly Defendant violated California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

The Complaint further alleges Clopay Corporation failed to provide employees with legally required meals and rest breaks. Specifically, employees were allegedly required from time to time to work in excess of four (4) hours without being provided ten (10) minute rest periods . The applicable California Wage Order requires employers to provide employees with off-duty rest periods, which the California Supreme Court defined as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Clopay Corporation, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

