Labor leaders to address the National Press Club on Tuesday, October 15

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer A. Abruzzo will join labor leaders on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. for a National Press Club Headliners panel to discuss the state of union organizing in the United States. Abruzzo will be joined by Brian Petruska, general counsel of the Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Organizing Coalition, and Jon Schleuss, international president of The NewsGuild-CWA.

Register to attend here: press.org/events/npc-headliners-labor-leaders-panel

The panel will discuss some of the legal challenges to the National Labor Relations Act of 1937 and the state of union membership today. A survey by Gallup published in August 2024 found that 70% of Americans approve of labor unions, yet just 10 percent of wage and salary workers, or 14.4 million workers, belonged to unions in 2023, down from 20% in 1983, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If you wish to attend the event, registration is required. To submit a question in advance for the panelists, put LABOR in the subject line and email to [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 9 a.m. on the day of the event.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

PRESS CONTACT: Cecily Scott Martin for the National Press Club

