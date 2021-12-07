Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College Chooses Ellucian SaaS Solutions to Modernize Technology Operations

HAYWARD, Wis. and RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC), a non-profit Ojibwe tribal college, has selected Ellucian Colleague SaaS to modernize its technology operations. A new customer, LCOOC joins more than 1,100 institutions worldwide in the cloud with Ellucian and more than 500 institutions in the cloud with their full SIS/ERP.

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College will leverage Ellucian Colleague SaaS, a comprehensive, cloud-based ERP, to streamline processes across the institution and empower faculty and staff with greater access to data. Efficiencies and improvements will reduce time spent on administrative work, allowing LCOOC leaders and administrators to focus on student success initiatives. LCOOC's digital transformation in the cloud will create a better user experience and support future enrollment growth, leading to increased employment opportunities in the community.

"Student success is the cornerstone of every decision that we make at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College. The transition to Ellucian Colleague will ease the administrative burden for our team, creating more time to work directly with students," said Dr. Russell Swagger, President of Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College.

"We are pleased to welcome Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College to the Ellucian customer community and look forward to a long partnership supporting the institution's vision to deliver an advanced technological education that integrates Ojibwe culture," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Ellucian's deep higher education expertise and successful track record with indigenous institutions creates a solid foundation as we work together to address the unique needs of LCOOC. Transitioning to Colleague SaaS will provide the flexibility for the institution to expand its footprint, while also positioning LCOOC as a model of innovation for other tribal colleges across the country."

About Ellucian

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. The Ellucian community also serves the largest number of HESS members promoting collaboration and shared expertise in higher education. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College's mission is to provide Anishinaabe communities with post-secondary and continuing education while advancing the language, culture, and history of the Ojibwe.

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) is a non-profit Ojibwe tribal college. We are an open-door institution that is proud to serve American Indian students. LCOOC welcomes non-Indian students and celebrates a diverse student population at all of our locations. We are compliant with Title IX which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.

Learn more at http://lco.edu

