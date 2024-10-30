Lack of Infrastructure as Code Maturity Signals Urgent Need for Innovation to Drive Infrastructure Efficiency and Security

Innovation is needed to make IaC faster and more streamlined; generating IaC directly from application code presents opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StackGen, a leader in Generative Infrastructure from Code (IfC), today announced new research revealing the shortcomings of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and why many organizations are moving away from it. The report, titled Stacked Up: The IaC Maturity Report, highlights that while IaC adoption has soared, it is failing to deliver on its promise of improved reliability, security, and development velocity. According to the data, the majority of respondents—developers, platform engineers, and executives—are frustrated with the complexity and inefficiencies associated with IaC.

The report shows that 97% of IaC users report difficulties, with developers viewing it as a necessary evil that slows down application deployment. Executives, meanwhile, are concerned that IaC is hindering teams from achieving critical performance metrics like deployment frequency, change failure rate, and time to restore service. This misalignment across roles has created bottlenecks in the software delivery lifecycle, leading to a growing consensus that IaC needs to evolve—or be replaced.

With 65% of current IaC adopters eager for new technologies to improve infrastructure provisioning and deployment, Infrastructure from Code provides an innovative solution. IfC automatically generates IaC from application source code with built-in security and compliance, benefiting executives, managers, and development teams alike.

Key Findings Include:

There is a clear need for improvement and innovation, with 65% of current IaC adopters expressing optimism about adopting new technologies to enhance infrastructure provisioning and application deployment. Respondents also highlighted that generating IaC directly from application would be advantageous; opening a door for Infrastructure from Code (IfC)—a next-generation approach that automates the generation of infrastructure directly from application source code, with built-in security and compliance standards. IfC addresses many of the challenges outlined in the report by simplifying the infrastructure provisioning process, improving consistency, and reducing manual errors. According to the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Platform Engineering, 2024, platform engineers and developers are seeking higher-level abstractions that allow infrastructure to evolve at the same pace as application development. Although only 22% of respondents are currently familiar with IfC, it is expected to gain traction among organizations seeking improvements in release velocity, application stability, and developer productivity.

"What we are seeing is that IaC hasn't solved all the problems of infrastructure provisioning," stated Asif Awan, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of StackGen. "It got us halfway there, but the complexity and expertise needed to make it foolproof have been lacking. Developers, platform engineers, and executives are all calling for a more standardized, automated process that reduces cognitive load and accelerates the software delivery lifecycle. Infrastructure from Code helps overcome the challenges with IaC marking the beginning of the end for IaC as we know it, as organizations look to solutions like IfC to meet their business goals faster and with greater reliability."

For more information, please download the full report.

Methodology

The findings in Stacked Up: The IaC Maturity Report are based on a comprehensive survey conducted by Dimensional Research on behalf of StackGen. The survey, fielded between August 23 and September 3, 2024, included responses from 315 qualified participants from organizations with over 150 developers. All respondents had direct responsibility for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) in either hands-on or managerial roles, ensuring that the insights reflect the real-world experiences of those managing cloud infrastructure at scale. Respondents spanned development, platform engineering, and executive roles, providing a well-rounded view of the current state of IaC adoption and its challenges.

About StackGen

Founded in 2023 by serial entrepreneurs Sachin Aggarwal and Asif Awan, StackGen (formerly appCD) automatically generates Infrastructure from Code (IfC) based on application code with golden standards applied. Unlike manual Infrastructure as Code (IaC) creation or "golden templates" that quickly become outdated, StackGen generates IaC automatically from the application code, without requiring any code changes, and applies preset standards. StackGen provides seamless, full-stack infrastructure solutions that enhance the developer experience and enforce industry standards. Built for platform engineers and DevOps teams tasked with improving the developer experience and enforcing standards, StackGen reduces software development lifecycle (SDLC) bottlenecks, minimizes liabilities, and eliminates cognitive overload. StackGen is backed by notable venture capital firms Thomvest Ventures, WestWave Capital, FireBolt, and Secure Octane. For further information, please visit www.stackgen.com.

