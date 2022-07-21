Lack of Real-time Analytics, a Pressing Challenge for Marketers: MoEngage Report

Survey results of 2,000 marketers across industries points to the need to analyze deeper customer insights

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, published its latest report on the customer, journey, and campaign insights measured by marketers and the challenges they face due to their tech stack limitations. The study, The State of Insights-led Customer Engagement in North America Report 2022 , polled 2,000 marketers at the manager, senior manager, director, and C-level from enterprises, mid and small businesses to learn how customer insights help build an impactful customer engagement strategy.

The report highlights marketers' inability to access real-time analytics despite using Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems, as 34% still struggle with real-time analytics.

Meanwhile, 40.4% of North American marketers manage customer engagement operations by enabling various marketing functions to operate as independent teams that employ different marketing tools with no actionable insights. This often results in incomprehensible fragmented data, leading to disjointed customer experiences. Thus, campaign planning, execution, and measuring the ROI remains challenging.

The report enumerates various customer, campaign, and journey insights.

23.3% of survey respondents measure customers' interests and affinities such as most viewed content or purchased product, while 20.6% leverage primary data such as customer demographics for decision-making, resulting in brands making blanket assumptions about their customers' preferences. The survey indicates that marketers in North America fail to understand the importance of measuring customers' probability to purchase, churn, or preferences to hyper-personalize experiences.

such as most viewed content or purchased product, while 20.6% leverage primary data such as customer demographics for decision-making, resulting in brands making blanket assumptions about their customers' preferences. The survey indicates that marketers in fail to understand the importance of measuring customers' probability to purchase, churn, or preferences to hyper-personalize experiences. 40.1% of marketers analyze the most optimum path to conversion as a part of journey insights. Meanwhile, AHA and drop-off moments received equal responses showcasing that marketers are really focused on active customer acquisition vs retention. The findings reveal that marketers might be analyzing other journey insights; however, their existing tech stack's limitations keep them from monitoring these insights.

as a part of journey insights. Meanwhile, AHA and drop-off moments received equal responses showcasing that marketers are really focused on active customer acquisition vs retention. The findings reveal that marketers might be analyzing other journey insights; however, their existing tech stack's limitations keep them from monitoring these insights. 38.6% of survey respondents prioritize their communication channels based on customer preferences and opt-in data, while a meager 15.2% prioritize based on behavioral attributes. Consequently, marketers fail to understand the entire customer journey when thinking about new channel engagement to ensure each customer has a relevant path.

Sharing his thoughts on The State of Insights-led Engagement in North America 2022 Report, Raviteja Dodda, CEO of MoEngage, said, "The report findings will help consumer brands understand the importance of measuring deeper customers insights while allowing marketers to understand how their current customer engagement tech stack might be limiting their scope to understand customers better. Brands need to be customer-centric and proactive in the way they engage with their customers one-on-one to build stronger relationships."

The MoEngage report also covers:

How CEPs provide a microscopic, insights-driven, and holistic view to build a unified customer profile and drive a personalized, omnichannel experience for your customers.

The reasons why North American marketers struggle with siloed data and insights that do not help them in the long run.

How to be more customer-centric, unify data across multichannel CEPs, and eliminate internal data siloes to create a customer engagement strategy that gets you the expected outcomes.

Click here to access The State of Insights-led Customer Engagement Report 2022: North America Edition.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, OYO, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com.

SOURCE MoEngage