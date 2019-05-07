Lactic Acid Market Size Worth USD 8.77 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 18.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lactic acid market size is poised to reach USD 8.77 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. Surging utilization of cosmetics & personal care goods owing to development of sophisticated products coupled with increased focus on formulation enhancement for targeted consumer groups is likely to propel the market during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the sugarcane segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the polylactic acid (PLA) segment dominated the lactic acid market, with a revenue share of over 27.9% in 2018

Demand for lactic acid in the personal care segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period owing to growing demand for skin care products among consumers

The Germany lactic acid market (in terms of volume of lactic acid produced) is anticipated to exceed 151.6 kilo tons by 2025

Incorporation of biodegradable plastic packaging materials by various manufacturers including Plastipak and DSM will drive the demand for PLA, which in turn will bolster the growth of the lactic acid market.

Easy access to healthcare services, increasing rate of diseases, and growing elderly population are poised to foster the market in the U.K.

Major industry players aim to achieve optimum market growth and strengthen their presence through various market expansion strategies such as new product development, joint ventures, and acquisitions

Some of the key companies present in the industry are Futerro, Galactic, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd., Corbion, Thyssenkrupp AG, Musashino Chemical ( China ) Co., Ltd., and Vaishnavi Bio-Tech Ltd.

Read 150 page research report with TOC on "Lactic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (Sugarcane, Corn, Cassava), By Application (Industrial, F&B, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, PLA), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lactic-acid-and-poly-lactic-acid-market

Lactic acid is used to produce implants, dialysis solution, pills, controlled drug release systems, and surgical sutures in the pharmaceutical industry. The product is also used for manufacturing cosmetics and hygiene products in the personal & oral care industry owing to its rejuvenating, antimicrobial, and moisturizing properties. Some of the latest applications of lactic acid are production of biocompatible & biodegradable PLA polymers, oxygenated chemicals, and solvents.

In the food industry, the product is used as a pH regulator, an inhibitor of residual bacteria, and flavoring agent in processing of various products including sweets, soft drinks, bread, and beer. Lactic acid is not only a significant ingredient in fermented foods such as yogurt, canned vegetables, and butter, but also utilized as an acidulant & preservative in pickled vegetables and olives.

Increasing consumption of pharmaceutical grade creams and other medicines among consumers is expected to augment the lactic acid market over the coming years. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry acts as a key asset to the European economy as it is one of the region's top performing, high technology sectors. Therefore, the growth of the industry in Europe is estimated to fuel the demand for lactic acid during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global lactic acid on the basis of raw material, application, and region:

Lactic Acid Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Corn



Sugarcane



Cassava



Other Crops

Lactic Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Industrial



Food & Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Personal Care



Polylactic Acid



Others

Lactic Acid Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Netherlands



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Indonesia





Malaysia





Philippines



Central & South America



Brazil



MEA

Find more research reports on Specialty Polymers Industry, by Grand View Research:

Automotive Magnesium Alloy Market – Automotive magnesium alloy market is expected to have a significant growth owing to increasing demand across the industry

Automotive magnesium alloy market is expected to have a significant growth owing to increasing demand across the industry Metal Packaging Market – Global metal packaging market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period on account of increasing health awareness among consumers as well as nutrition retaining properties of metal packaging.

Global metal packaging market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period on account of increasing health awareness among consumers as well as nutrition retaining properties of metal packaging. Noble Gases Market – Global noble gases market has received a tremendous boost on account of rising applications in niche markets such as window insulations, laser technologies, electronics, energy-efficient lighting industry and semiconductors industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.