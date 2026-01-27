Lady Gaga Channels Community with ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ Cover in Rocket and Redfin‘s Super Bowl LX Teaser

Video honoring Fred Rogers' message of neighborliness signals the start of a larger campaign about home, community and belonging.

DETROIT, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket and Redfin, part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today unveiled a teaser for their upcoming Super Bowl LX commercial, featuring Lady Gaga performing "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" – the beloved theme song from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. The spot marks Redfin's first appearance in the big game in the company's 20-year history and introduces a campaign centered on home, community and connection.

Performed by Lady Gaga, the reimagined anthem finds a voice uniquely suited to its message. A 14-time Grammy Award winner, Lady Gaga has built her career celebrating individuality, championing kindness and creating space for people to feel seen, all values that closely mirror those exemplified by Fred Rogers. Her openness and emotional authenticity bring new life to a song that has always been about care, connection and belonging.

The campaign is anchored by a 60-second commercial debuting during the Super Bowl. Told through a poignant human story and elevated by music as a shared emotional language, the work invites reflection on how people show up for one another where they live and the transformative power of being a caring neighbor.

"This campaign was created with a deep sense of purpose and a belief in what brings people together," said Jonathan Mildenhall, Chief Marketing Officer at Rocket Companies. "America is at its best when we are neighborly, when we look out for one another and feel connected to the people around us. This work is about reviving belief in the American Dream and reminding people that finding a home and a community is still possible."

Last year, Rocket's "Own the Dream" Super Bowl campaign featured a moment designed to live beyond the television screen. While viewers at home watched the commercial, fans inside Caesars Superdome were invited into an in-stadium singalong of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads." When the spot ended, the broadcast cut back to the stadium and the song continued seamlessly, transforming a 60-second ad into a shared, live experience. The integration created a moment of unity that outlasted the game itself, ultimately earning a Cannes Gold Lion in 2025. Viewed nearly 250 million times on social media, the campaign helped propel the decades-old track back to the top of the Billboard charts and reminded people everywhere why the idea of home still resonates so deeply.

This year's campaign builds on that emotional foundation, evolving from the journey home to the place we arrive together. By bringing Redfin onto the Super Bowl stage for the first time, Rocket broadens the story from a single home to an entire neighborhood, celebrating the shared humanity that makes community a place we can call home.

"Mr. Rogers was for generations a heartfelt presence for children and families all over the world," said Lady Gaga. "I was honored to be asked by Rocket and Fred Rogers Productions to reimagine his beloved classic "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" for Rocket's Super Bowl spot. I hope you sincerely enjoy this as much as I did, recreating it with fellow musicians and friends Alex Smith and Benjamin Rice."

Today's announcement arrives ahead of the 2026 GRAMMYs, where Lady Gaga is nominated for seven awards. Her latest studio album MAYHEM picked up six nods including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year ("Abracadabra"), Record of the Year ("Abracadabra"), Best Dance Pop Recording ("Abracadabra"), and Best Pop Solo Performance ("Disease"). She is also nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Harlequin. Last month, she shared LADY GAGA IN HARLEQUIN LIVE – ONE NIGHT ONLY—a cinematic performance film shot at The Belasco that captures Gaga performing Harlequin in its entirety, preserving a one-night-only private show for a small group of fans and making it available to watch for the first time.

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate and personal finance businesses: Rocket Mortgage, Redfin, Mr. Cooper, Rocket Homes, Rocket Close, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans.

With details from more than 65 million calls with clients each year, 30 petabytes of data and a mission to Help Everyone Home, Rocket Companies is well positioned to be the destination for AI-fueled homeownership. Known for providing exceptional client experiences, J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 23 times – the most of any mortgage lender.

Redfin is a technology-driven real estate company with the country's most-visited real estate brokerage website. As part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), Redfin is creating an integrated homeownership platform from search to close to make the dream of homeownership more affordable and accessible for everyone. Redfin's clients can see homes first with on-demand tours, easily apply for a home loan with Rocket Mortgage, and save thousands in fees while working with a top local agent.

