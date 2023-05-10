Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and TimelyCare Partner to Support College Students' Mental Health

Six in 10 Gen Z College Students Sought Mental Health Support Before Entering College

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Born This Way Foundation , a non-profit co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother Cynthia Germanotta to support the mental health of young people and build a kinder and braver world, and TimelyCare , the premier virtual health and well-being solution in higher education, have teamed up to support college students' mental health.

The partnership – announced during Mental Health Awareness Month in May – amplifies their complementary missions and recent warnings about the youth mental health crisis from both the CDC and Surgeon General . Now, new findings from a nationwide survey TimelyCare conducted of more than 1,100 Gen Z college students reveal that nearly 60% sought professional mental health support during their K-12 years. Three-quarters (77%) said they have at least one friend currently struggling with mental health issues.

TimelyCare is now making the "Be There Certificate," a free online mental health course created by Jack.org in partnership with Born This Way Foundation, available on its platform to support college students across the country. With TimelyCare, students can easily access the free, self-paced learning experience designed to increase mental health literacy and provide people with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to safely support anyone who may be struggling with their mental health. Available in English, French, and Spanish, the certificate has been completed by over 19,000 people to date.

"We are proud to announce our partnership with TimelyCare to share the Be There Certificate with over 1.5 million college students across the country. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to connect young people and our wider community with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to support anyone who may be struggling with their mental health," said Cynthia Germanotta, President and Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation. "Together, we can break down the barriers surrounding mental health and build a much needed culture of kindness, understanding, and acceptance, and that starts with young people."

"TimelyCare is proud to partner with Born This Way Foundation to improve the mental health of young people and eliminate the stigma of seeking support. Adding the 'Be There Certificate' to our expansive suite of self-guided, evidence-based tools and peer support resources reflects our ongoing commitment to transforming the way care is delivered to Gen Z," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare. "Today's students are incredibly resilient and empathetic. Equipping and empowering them to help friends and classmates who struggle is a tangible way we can help students be well and thrive while also making the world a kinder and braver place."

TimelyCare and Born This Way Foundation look forward to future collaborations that continue to serve students, including plans for expanded access to other resources such as the Channel Kindness Storytellers Club , where students can build kinder communities to benefit their own and others' mental wellness.

About Born This Way Foundation

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder and braver world. Through high-impact programming, youth-led conversations, and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, the Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Learn how the Foundation encourages people to practice kindness toward themselves and their communities through its website bornthisway.foundation and its storytelling platform Channel Kindness at channelkindness.org .

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the health and well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyCare includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and digital self-care resources. Visit timelycare.com to learn how TimelyCare is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.

About Jack.org

Jack.org is a Canadian charity that partners with young people in every province and territory to improve youth mental health outcomes in their communities. Through its programs, Jack.org works to enhance young people's ability to recognize struggle in both themselves and their peers, seek out appropriate mental health support and resources, and advocate for systems that are better able to meet their diverse and complex needs. Its goal is to ensure that every young person in the country has the education and tools they need to live mentally healthy lives.

Contact: Katie Neal, [email protected] , 336-662-3080

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE TimelyCare