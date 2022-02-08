Lady Luck Will Take a Vacation During the Super Bowl Courtesy of FanDuel

Award-winning actress and movie icon, Jennifer Coolidge, will star in FanDuel's new advertising campaign as "Lady Luck." Jennifer Coolidge's character, "Lady Luck," will finally be able to take a vacation thanks to FanDuel's 56:1 odds. The new advertising campaign will be featured leading up to Super Bowl week (but will not be featured during the Super Bowl game).

Free Super Bowl Bingo Returns. For the casual fans that love the commercials and the halftime show, Super Bowl Bingo is the game that makes Super Bowl parties fun. Here's how it works: each customer gets a unique bingo card with 24 different squares featuring events that happen on and off the field, such as game-related props and pop culture moments, with a free square in the center. Squares are automatically marked off on the customer's card as the action unfolds during the Super Bowl broadcast. Super Bowl Bingo on FanDuel is an easy, fun, and free way for fans of all levels to engage during the Super Bowl and win their share of $100,000 in prizes.

56:1 Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook: To celebrate Super Bowl LVI, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering 56:1 odds on the Bengals or Rams to win the game on February 13. New customers located in a state where FanDuel Sportsbook is live can create an account, make a deposit, and place a $5 moneyline wager on the Bengals or Rams to win $280 in cash. All FanDuel Sportsbook customers will also receive a risk-free same-game parlay wager to use on the Super Bowl. New to betting? Check out FanDuel's Super Bowl Training Camp: https://www.fanduel.com/super-bowl .

One-Of-a-Kind Super Bowl Party & Livestream: Have you ever wanted to see Emmitt Smith compete against Joe Montana in beer pong? Or watch Anthony Anderson take on Terrell Owns in a game of cornhole? Whether you're in Los Angeles or on your couch, FanDuel has you covered with a free "Watch & Win" Super Bowl-sized event that allows sports fans 21 and older to predict the winners of fun challenges and win a share of $200,000 in prizes ahead of the real game on Sunday. Hosted by Pat McAfee and Lisa Kerney, the event will take place Saturday, February 12, at Magic Box in downtown Los Angeles, CA, and is open to the public. The Super Bowl-sized event will stream live on Pat McAfee's YouTube Channel starting at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET, with Ludacris and Wiz Khalifa hitting the stage and performing at 8 pm PT/11 pm ET. For details on free tickets, the free-to-play game, and how to follow along and watch, visit https://www.fanduel.com/fanduel-party .

FanDuel will also have a footprint presence on "Radio Row" at the Super Bowl media center, featuring live broadcasts of the Pat McAfee Show and "More Ways to Win" with Lisa Kerney.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Contacts: Emily Bass / FanDuel Group / [email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group