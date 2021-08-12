Lady M Confections Unveils Celebration of Lights Mooncake Gift Set to Commemorate Mid-Autumn Festival

The Ferris wheel contains sweet surprises; each side of the wheel opens to reveal Lady M's iconic mini mooncakes, custom designed with Kee Wah Bakery, in flavors of custard and chocolate. The Custard Mooncake is sweet and delicate, featuring Lady M's creamy egg custard wrapped in a buttery and golden mooncake shell. Lady M's Chocolate Mooncake joins tradition with modernity by combining silky chocolate custard with classic mooncake pastry. Each Gift Set includes a total of six mini mooncakes stamped with Lady M's iconic logo and are made to be shared and enjoyed with tea.

Lady M's limited-edition 2020 "Over the Moon" Mooncake Lantern (made in partnership with Netflix) sold out online within two weeks. This new 2021 gift set is centered around the gathering of friends, family, and loved ones, the most important part of Mid-Autumn celebrations.

Lady M Celebration of Lights Mooncake Gift Set is the finest gift of the season. Each set is packaged in a custom Lady M shopping bag, complete with a greeting card and envelope ($72). Lady M is also offering an online exclusive bundle, where you can purchase their new Purple Yam Mille Crêpes in conjunction with the Gift Set for $160. Gift sets will be available in U.S. boutiques starting September 3rd, 2021 and online at LadyM.com and LadyM.ca starting August 12, 2021.

About Lady M:

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with over 50 boutiques worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com .

