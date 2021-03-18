Lady of Guadalupe Film to be Released in Spanish and English

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD and DVD release of the feature length film, Lady of Guadalupe from Director Pedro Brenner, Producer Robert Hymers and Pinnacle Entertainment on April 6. Following Galaxy Theaters' December theatrical release across the U.S. and Mexico, Nova Vento Entertainment will be re-releasing the film into theaters across the U.S. beginning in April. Presented in both English and Spanish, the film depicts the revered religious and cultural icons (the Virgin of Guadalupe and Juan Diego) and is the first modern production of Juan Diego's story. It will be available on all major cable and VOD platforms in the US and Canada and on DVD April 14.

Lady of Guadalupe Movie Poster Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Arte de Pelicula

Based on true events, Lady of Guadalupe is a moving religious discovery juxtaposing folklore and present day. Historically significant recreations are used to illustrate the origin of her prevalent and powerful symbolism of Mexican identity and faith. When a young and ambitious reporter (Guillermo Iván) is assigned an article on faith, he finds himself enmeshed in the legend of Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe. Skeptical of miracles and the importance of modern-day Christianity, the reporter's investigation takes him from cynic to true believer as his personal limits are tested.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/X3t7LoU43LU

Spanish language Trailer: https://youtu.be/4mVxrkWwq_o

The international cast includes popular film and telenovela stars including, Guillermo Iván (Telemundo's, Al Otro Lado del Muro), Eric da Silva (O Atentado, Valor da Vida), Paola Baldión (Portraits In A Sea Of Lies), Huitzil Sol, Rudy Miera (Milagros), Norman Patrick Brown (The Thin Red Line), Kimberley Aria Peterson (The Long Short), Jesús Lloveras (Tercer Grado), and Glenn Craley.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, "After a successful limited theatrical run, we are thrilled to share this special film with the widest audience possible on premium VOD. The messages of love and hope from Lady of Guadalupe are timeless and relevant to everyone, no matter their religious beliefs."

Director Pedro Brenner shares, "Although five centuries have come and gone since Juan Diego walked the earth, the legacy of hope created through the miracle story of Our Lady of Guadalupe remains the defining force of Latin culture to this day."

Executive Producer Robert Hymers says, "The film is timely in that people need quality entertainment that promotes hope, love and peace during these trying times. This culturally significant film celebrates a seminal time in Latinx history. Juan Diego's experience is more relevant now than ever before."

Eden Bryant, Co-Owner of Nova Vento Entertainment adds, "Lady of Guadalupe is a moving film speaking to the importance of faith throughout history, a wonderful addition to the catalogue we offer here at Nova Vento Entertainment. We feel movie goers will enjoy this blend of history entwined with John's (Guillermo Iván) personal discovery of faith."

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment is a Los Angeles based production company founded by social entrepreneur Robert Hymers. Pinnacle produces culturally impactful entertainment with socially relevant themes that Educate, Encourage and Entertain people from all walks of life. Pinnacle's content and social impact focus addresses the rise of today's "conscious consumer," representing billions of consumers who are compelled to make impactful content a priority focus. Through its vast network, Pinnacle is positioned uniquely to engage a rapidly growing global audience while bringing awareness and action to today's most vital issues. The founder comes from an eclectic cultural, religious, and professional background. His unique experiences have helped develop a truly unique frame of reference that he wishes to share with the world through art. To find out more about Pinnacle Entertainment and Robert Hymers, please visit roberthymers.com

About Nova Vento Entertainment

Nova Vento Entertainment is a theatrical distribution company based in the United States focused on US theatrical releases of independent films into independent theaters. Nova Vento currently releases 1-2 movies a month in US theaters. novavento.com

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

(818) 415-9442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.visionfilms.net

