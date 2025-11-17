Vision Films to Release Inspirational Feature 'The Good Fight' Starring John Schneider

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films announces the North American Transactional VOD release of the faith-based, inspirational film The Good Fight on December 2, 2025 through an acquisition deal with Fairway Film Alliance. The film stars TV and film favorite John Schneider, was written and directed by James Edward Holley, and executive produced by Lance Wieland, Chris Dixon, and James Edward Holley. Original music by next-generation pastor-turned-singer-songwriter and Christian Rock hit maker Sean Rodriguez is performed in the film and included on the soundtrack alongside other WieRok Entertainment singer/songwriters.

The Good Fight, faith-based, inspirational feature film starring John Schneider

Shot on location in Huntington, West Virginia, the story is a moral tale emphasizing the importance of family and faith to conquer even the most challenging obstacles in life, including alcoholism, divorce, and loss of a loved one. Watch the trailer HERE.

Synopsis: A retired boxer hits rock bottom after a string of DUI's, bar fights, and his family leaves him. Vowing to turn his life around, he leans on his mentor, a charismatic gym owner, a compassionate pastor, and a no-nonsense lawyer (Schneider). Determined to stop drinking and win his family back, he learns the importance of resilience, stamina and that family, faith, and friends are always worth fighting for.

CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, "The Good Fight is a film about resilience. It shares the personal struggle many face in life with a strong reminder of what is worth fighting for – family, friends, faith and ultimately, oneself."

Filmmaker James Holley says, "Every character in the movie has a battle. Something private that they are fighting. But as important as what you're fighting is who you are fighting for!"

The film stars: John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard), James Edward Holley (Cave Rescue), Ashley Stinnett (M30 OXY), Nora Ankrom (Hay Fever), Bobby Gerrits (Transformers), and features singer/songwriter Sean Rodriguez.

The Good Fight will be available on major US cable/satellite providers in the US and Canada, and major online transactional VOD platforms including Amazon Instant, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango, and Vimeo on December 2, 2025, followed by DVD at online retailers.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

About Fairway Film Alliance

Fairway Film Alliance is a full-service independent film sales and production company of note founded by long-time indie film veteran Marty Poole. Marty's background includes twenty years of world sales and having written and produced a number of successful films. Produced titles include "Dakota" with Abbie Cornish, Lola Sultan, Tim Rozon, Patrick Muldoon, and William Baldwin, "Bernie the Dolphin 1 & 2" with Patrick Muldoon and Kevin Sorbo, "Army Dog" with Casper Van Dien, "Standing Still" with Amy Adams, Colin Hanks, Mena Suvari and James Van Der Beek, and "Protecting the King" with Peter Dobson and Tom Sizemore. www.fairwayfilmalliance.com

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

8184159442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.