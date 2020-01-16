Laerdal Medical Chooses Ivalua To Drive Efficiency And Compliance Across Its Global Organization

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading global spend management cloud provider, and OJC Consulting, recognized software solutions implementation and consulting provider, have been chosen to transform procurement operations at Laerdal Medical - a world leading provider of training, educational and therapy products for lifesaving and emergency medical care.

Laerdal is a global corporation with operations in over 24 countries and production facilities in four separate global locations. They will leverage Ivalua's industry-leading Sourcing, Contract Management and Analytics functions for both direct and indirect procurement across the organization. The implementation of Ivalua will increase efficiency, reduce manual work and help to manage growth in Laerdal's procurement operations.

Ms Ane H. Eliassen, Procurement Manager at Laerdal explains: "Laerdal was looking for a single global suite to support and standardize our sourcing and procurement operations across all spend categories. Our current manual processes are not scalable with our continued growth, we need a procurement system that can support us now and grow with us in the future."

With Ivalua, Laerdal will also improve transparency and track supplier performance and certifications.

"Ivalua will enable us to better track the compliance of our suppliers and our organization, which is extremely valuable to us as we are operating in the medical field which is a highly regulated industry." Ms Ane H. Eliassen, Procurement Manager at Laerdal

"A growth such as the one experienced by Laerdal can be quite challenging and require that processes are carefully designed and adopted by all entities of the group. The streamlined and collaborative features of Ivalua help support those processes and bring maximum efficiency to all actors" Olivier Julian, CEO at OJC Consulting.

"We are delighted to welcome Laerdal Medical as a new customer. Our strong partnership with OJC allows us to successfully deploy digital transformation projects that deliver tangible benefits to our customers quickly, whilst maintaining the flexibility to adjust to future requirements. This allows us to make a lasting difference, setting us apart as the industry's front-runners," explains Stephen Cleminson, Alliances Director at Ivalua.

Follow Ivalua on social media: Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com. Follow us at @Ivalua.

About OJC Consulting

Founded in 2007, OJC Consulting is a long-standing Ivalua partner with teams and operations in the UK, France, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland as well as United States and Canada. OJC Consulting helps international corporations increase their profitability by improving their business processes and optimizing their costs through the implementation and support of the Ivalua Suite. OJC Consulting's global team of 80+ consultants have successfully delivered Ivalua projects in both Europe and North America. Get to know OJC at www.ojc-consulting.com.

About Laerdal

Laerdal is dedicated to our mission of Helping Save Lives. For more than 60 years, Laerdal has remained a world leader in training, educational and therapy products. By implementing what has been shown to work within resuscitation research, patient safety, and our global health initiatives, we believe we can help save 500.000 more lives, every year. www.laerdal.com.

Press Contact :

Fanny LUCAS - IVALUA

Events & Communication Manager

Phone: +33 1 64 86 45 07 - flu@ivalua.com

SOURCE Ivalua

Related Links

https://www.ivalua.com

