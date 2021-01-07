LafargeHolcim to acquire Firestone Building Products from Bridgestone Americas

This transaction is valued at USD 3.4 billion, to be financed with cash and debt while maintaining net debt below 2x. Synergies of USD 110 million per year are expected on a run-rate basis within two years of closing, which is expected in the second quarter. The acquisition is earnings per share (EPS) accretive from the first year.

Jan Jenisch, LafargeHolcim CEO: "I am excited to be entering the highly attractive roofing business. With Firestone Building Products we are strengthening our biggest market, the US, while also building a global growth and innovation platform for the company. Today's milestone is a strategic leap on our journey to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, to build a world that works for people and the planet. I have great respect for the high-caliber leadership and expertise of the Firestone Building Products' team and look forward to welcoming them into the LafargeHolcim family."

Paolo Ferrari, Bridgestone Americas President, CEO & COO: "This transaction will create new growth opportunities for Firestone Building Products and allow Bridgestone to focus its resources to further invest in the company's tire business and rapidly growing mobility solutions business. Like Bridgestone, LafargeHolcim is a global company with a strong financial position and thriving culture. We know they will take great care of our Firestone Building Products employees and customers, and ensure the business enjoys growth and success for many years to come."

Taylor Cole, Firestone Building Products President: "Today is a big moment for the Firestone Building Products team as we look forward to becoming part of the global leader in building materials and solutions. Together, we are in a prime position to accelerate our growth by combining Firestone Building Products' advanced technologies and know-how with LafargeHolcim's global scale and reach."

Founded in 1980, Firestone Building Products (FSBP) is a business unit of Bridgestone Americas and part of Tokyo-based Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader providing tires and sustainable mobility solutions that create social and customer value. The acquisition of FSBP will strengthen LafargeHolcim's biggest market, the US, establishing a new growth profile, reaching USD 6 billion in annual net sales. Building on FSBP's strong organic growth, LafargeHolcim expects to accelerate its leadership through cross-selling opportunities and further bolt-on acquisitions. LafargeHolcim also aims to swiftly globalize the business, leveraging its European and Latin American footprint.

Urbanization trends are accelerating the development of the flat roof market, currently estimated at around USD 50 billion globally. By entering this attractive new business, LafargeHolcim will deliver above-market growth, driven by innovative technologies and branding. It will also benefit from FSBP's position in the high-growth repair and refurbishment segment, accounting for the majority of its sales today.

With up to 60% of buildings' energy lost through roofs, FSBP plays an instrumental role in mitigating this process with its industry-leading technologies, including cool roofs, insulation and waterproofing systems. In addition, its green roofs contribute to more sustainable urban environments. These technologies complement LafargeHolcim's sustainable building solutions, from its ECOPact green concrete to its EcoLabel range, accelerating the company's net zero commitment. With this acquisition LafargeHolcim will add 15 manufacturing facilities, 1,800 distribution points, and three R&D laboratories to its network. Upon completion of the sale, FSBP will continue to be headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and all 1,900 FSBP employees will transition to LafargeHolcim.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader providing sustainable mobility and advanced solutions. Bridgestone Americas develops, manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio of original equipment and replacement tires, tire-centric solutions, mobility solutions, and other rubber-associated and diversified products that deliver social value and customer value. Guided by its global corporate social responsibility commitment, Our Way to Serve, Bridgestone is dedicated to shaping a sustainable future of mobility and improving the way people move, live, work and play.

About Firestone Building Products:

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of trusted roofing and building envelope solutions. By taking the entire building envelope into consideration, Firestone Building Products meets individual customer and project needs for roofing, wall and lining solutions. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company also offers outstanding technical services, an international network of roofing contractors, distributors and field sales representatives, and exceptional warranty protection. Products include commercial roofing systems, roofing accessories, green roofing systems and daylighting systems, vegetative roofing systems, metal wall panels, insulation, cavity wall construction, pond liners, geomembranes and silicone and acrylic liquid coatings. Firestone Building Products Company, LLC is a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

About LafargeHolcim:

As the world's global leader in building solutions, LafargeHolcim is reinventing how the world builds to make it greener and smarter for all. On its way to becoming a net zero company, LafargeHolcim offers global solutions such as ECOPact, enabling carbon-neutral construction. With its circular business model, the company is a global leader in recycling waste as a source of energy and raw materials through products like Susteno, its leading circular cement. Innovation and digitalization are at the core of the company's strategy, with more than half of its R&D projects dedicated to greener solutions. LafargeHolcim's 70,000 employees are committed to improving quality of life across more than 70 markets through its four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products. More information is available on www.lafargeholcim.com

Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although LafargeHolcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of LafargeHolcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the LafargeHolcim's annual report available on its website (www.lafargeholcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. LafargeHolcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

This document contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014).

