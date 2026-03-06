LAFC and IPX Unite to Bring LINE FRIENDS' Beloved Character BROWN to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced it has joined forces with IPX in a new strategic partnership that brings the iconic LINE FRIENDS character BROWN to the heart of Los Angeles. The collaboration, set to run throughout the 2026 MLS season, merges the world of global pop culture with the passion and energy of one of soccer's most dynamic clubs and fanbase.

In celebration of LINE FRIENDS' 15th anniversary, BROWN will make his first-ever appearance with LAFC, stepping out of the screen and into real life to celebrate with the Black & Gold. BROWN's debut will take place at LAFC's March 7 match against FC Dallas at BMO Stadium, where he will serve as the match's honorary falconer and participate in pre-match fan experiences, including hugs and photo opportunities.

As one of the most recognizable character brands in the world, LINE FRIENDS' BROWN brings a playful, cross-generational appeal that aligns with LAFC's commitment to culture, creativity, and community.

"BROWN has always been about connection, emotion, and shared moments," said Kyung Seok Cho, Director of IPX Original IP. "As we celebrate LINE FRIENDS' 15th anniversary, bringing BROWN to Los Angeles and partnering with LAFC allows us to meet fans where culture and passion intersect. Seeing BROWN step into the energy of matchday at BMO Stadium is a powerful way to bring our characters to life and create unforgettable experiences for fans."

"Los Angeles is a global city, and LAFC has always been at the intersection of sport, culture, and entertainment," said Larry Freedman, LAFC Co-President and Owner. "Partnering with IPX and welcoming BROWN to BMO Stadium allows us to connect with fans in a fresh and unexpected way while celebrating a global icon."

Since his debut, BROWN has become a worldwide phenomenon, resonating with fans across Asia, the United States, and beyond through animation, retail, gaming, and experiential activations. His visit to LAFC represents a natural expansion into live sports and fan-first experiences, creating moments that transcend the match itself.

Additional activations and collaborations between LAFC and IPX will be announced throughout the season.

About IPX (F.K.A LINE FRIENDS)

IPX is the new corporate name of LINE FRIENDS, a global character brand that started from Original Characters including BROWN, CONY, SALLY created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. IPX has announced a new business strategy that it would accelerate the global expansion of its IP businesses by diversifying its IP portfolios targeting all ages and advancing its digital and retail business. IPX provides diverse IP experiences including BT21(BTS), ZO&FRIENDS(G-DRAGON), minini, a digital artist WADE, JOGUMAN. It has also carried out its IP-based business by partnering with global companies including Netflix (original animated series), SUPERCELL (Brawl Stars), HoYoverse (Genshin Impact), and NEXON (KartRider) to win the hearts of over 50 million Millennials and Generation Z worldwide. IPX currently operates in 18 markets worldwide including Seoul, New York, LA, Tokyo, and Shanghai, and operates in 8 online sales platforms.

About LAFC

The 2022 MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles Football Club has represented the greater Los Angeles area in Major League Soccer since 2018. The two-time Supporters' Shield Champions (2019, 2022) and 2024 U.S. Open Cup Champions, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise, and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology, and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000-seat BMO Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

Media Contact:

Emily Fletcher

Public Haus Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE LINE FRIENDS