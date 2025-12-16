LINE FRIENDS Debuts Fan-Focused Events to Strengthen Local K-Pop Community in Los Angeles

New initiative marks brand's growing role in shaping US K-pop fandom and community beyond successful IP and retail presence

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE FRIENDS, the fan favorite global character brand known for its influential K-pop collaborations and immersive retail experiences, is taking bold new steps to deepen its connection with US fans.

LINE FRIENDS Kpop Concert with P1Harmony

As K-pop and K-culture continue to grow in the US entertainment landscape, LINE FRIENDS is bringing it back to the basics by driving focus on community, shared experiences and meaningful connection with their new fan-first initiatives. This year, the brand introduced its first-ever surprise concert and showcase at Universal CityWalk Hollywood, marking a new chapter in LINE FRIENDS' mission to bridge K-pop to the local fan community.

While LINE FRIENDS SQUARE stores (including one located at Universal CityWalk Hollywood) and US webstore have long been go-to destinations for fans to shop exclusive K-Pop IP including BT21, MIGHTEEZ, zeroni, Dreamiez and more, the brand aimed to offer experiences beyond retail. The intimate concerts were created to invite fans into a shared, curated space where they could celebrate their love for K-pop, enjoy live performances, purchase artist merch and connect with their growing community in person.

LINE FRIENDS worked with MBC America to announce its first surprise performance with P1Harmony, which gathered more than 400 fans at Universal CityWalk Hollywood, an impressive turnout considering the official concert announcement was made only 1.5 hours before the free show. P1Harmony performed three of their top songs, creating an unforgettable and intimate moment for the attendees. As part of the experience, LINE FRIENDS displayed artist merch, and hosted signed light sticks and concert ticket giveaways. To continue the momentum from the successful P1Harmony event, LINE FRIENDS hosted a second concert in the same month with emerging Zalpha Pop group A2O MAY, showcasing their new songs, selling artist merch and offering exclusive signed photocards with qualifying purchases at the LINE FRIENDS SQUARE store.

With its growing roster of exclusive K-pop IP partnerships, LINE FRIENDS has already played a significant role in shaping the global K-pop fandom landscape and is now deepening fan engagement in the US by expanding what a retail experience can be. By pairing these live performances with an in-store retail experience, fans can purchase the latest K-pop inspired merchandise including its popular IP BT21, the globally beloved character IP created by LINE FRIENDS, immediately after the show to connect with their favorite artists in a seamless moment. This blend of entertainment and retail strengthens the brand's influence into experiential community building, offering fans new and memorable ways to engage with LINE FRIENDS and the artists they love.

These local concerts are only the beginning of LINE FRIENDS' work to build the future of K-pop fandom experiences, and plans to continue expanding and producing this type of programming next year with more activations anticipated to come to Universal CityWalk Hollywood in 2026.

About LINE FRIENDS (corporately known as IPX)

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand that originally started from Original Characters including BROWN, CONY, SALLY created for us as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. LINE FRIENDS has been accelerating its strategy to expand its IP business by diversifying its IP portfolios targeting all ages and advancing its digital and retail business. With its diverse IP experiences, LINE FRIENDS is willing the hearts of over 50 million Millennials and Generation Z worldwide. LINE FRIENDS currently operates in 18 markets worldwide including Seoul, New York, LA, Tokyo, and Shanghai, and operates in 8 online sales platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.LINEFRIENDS.com/

