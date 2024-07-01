LAFC AND PACSUN ANNOUNCE SECOND COLLABORATIVE COLLECTION

The complete collection will be available to purchase online at pacsun.com and select Pacsun retail locations nationwide on July 3. Pricing ranges from $25 – $60 and the collection offers a gender-neutral fit in small – X-large sizes.

LAFC fans will be able to purchase the new collection at the July 4 rivalry matchup vs. the Galaxy at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium, including a special edition tee designed exclusively for the game.

"LAFC and Pacsun are both known for delivering authentic styles that merge culture, lifestyle and sport," said LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman. "We are excited to continue inspiring our community and the next generation of youth together and I can't wait to see the new LAFC x Pacsun collaborative collection on fans and creators nationwide."

Fans will also be able to shop the collection at LAFC HQ at BMO Stadium starting July 13.

Pacsun also plans to host an LAFC player appearance on July 14 at the Glendale Pacsun store.

Building on the success of the partnership in 2023, LAFC and Pacsun officially announced the continuation of their community outreach partnership last month. Reinforcing the joint commitment to community engagement, the partners will continue their support of the Bresee Youth Center, providing Los Angeles students with necessary apparel and school supplies. Pacsun will also participate in LAFC's pre-game Fan Fest activations, starting at the game vs Columbus Crew on July 13.

"Our collaboration with LAFC perfectly mixes Los Angeles streetwear and soccer culture. This collection, especially the special edition tee featuring roses for the July 4th match at the Rose Bowl, highlights our dedication to providing unique and meaningful apparel fans want to wear. We're excited to give our communities new styles to represent their favorite team," said Richard Cox, VP of Men's and Global Partnerships at Pacsun.

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB (LAFC)

The 2022 MLS Cup Champion Los Angeles Football Club has represented the greater Los Angeles area in Major League Soccer since 2018. The two-time Supporters' Shield Champions, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer Club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group comprises local leaders and industry innovators with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise, and success in entertainment, sports, technology, and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing, and developing the 22,000-seat BMO Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook and YouTube.

