Youth Retailer Pacsun and Los Angeles Rams Mark 6th Year of Partnership with Major Donation Milestone Supporting Local Youth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun is surpassing an exciting milestone with the Los Angeles Rams as it enters its sixth season of partnership. Through its extensive community outreach program, they've reached more than 50,000 Los Angeles students and contributed over $5 million in donations to date. With sports at the center of Pacsun's identity, this purpose-driven alliance is dedicated to creating meaningful experiences that benefit and inspire local fans and give back to the community. This year, they've executed various philanthropic initiatives outlined below and will close out the season with its upcoming annual Loads of Love giveback event.

At the top of the year, Pacsun made a significant, timely impact by supporting the Ram's fire relief efforts in January. Together, they joined 11 other Los Angeles pro teams, Fanatics, and fellow Rams partners to distribute essential items and $3 million in merchandise to families displaced by wildfires.

The community engagement rollout began in June 2025, with a pop-up shop and flag football clinic in partnership with Budlong Elementary School, which was part of a broader LAUSD initiative to combat absenteeism. In September 2025, Pacsun participated in the Rams Night for Wishes event, dedicated to raising critical funds to grant life-changing wishes for children battling serious illness. Uniting current Rams players, community leaders, and fans for a night of inspiration, entertainment, and fundraising, Pacsun styled Los Angeles Rams rookies and Make-A-Wish kids for a 'Denim After Dark' fashion show as part of the celebration. With Pacsun's support, Wish Kid Brendan turned his dream of becoming a fashion designer into reality, creating and showcasing his own designs at the event.

The sporting and fashion events demonstrate how fashion is a major component of the partnership and has the ability to uplift our communities and create unforgettable moments. To celebrate the success of the partnership, Pacsun recently hosted a suite at SoFi Stadium for a Los Angeles Rams home game. Influencers, content creators, and special guests, were invited to share in the experience and help spotlight Pacsun and the Los Angeles Rams impact on its community.

"This partnership with the Rams continues to be a meaningful extension of Pacsun's mission," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer of Pacsun. "Through sports, fashion and purpose, we're able to empower and give back to the local communities in our backyard. This year's milestone, having reached the 5 million dollar mark, only inspires us to continue on this path with the Rams to make a tangible difference."

"We are incredibly proud to mark six years of partnership with Pacsun. Together, we've built something far more meaningful than a business alliance — we've become partners in community," said Molly Higgins, EVP of Community Impact and Engagement, Los Angeles Rams. "Pacsun's commitment to youth empowerment, education and outreach aligns perfectly with the Rams' mission to lift up Los Angeles. Over the past few years, we've impacted thousands of young people, supported local schools and created pathways to opportunity across our region. Here's to continuing that work, side by side, for many years to come."

Looking forward, Pacsun and the Los Angeles Rams are also proud to continue their Loads of Love initiative, a community program designed to help students thrive in and out of the classroom. Through donations and access to laundry resources, the effort supports schools in under-resourced communities and aims to reduce barriers linked to chronic absenteeism. More details will be announced soon.

