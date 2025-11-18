Pacsun Drops Gift-Worthy Apparel and Accessories Ahead of the FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun is turning up the heat this holiday season with the launch of its Formula 1® Las Vegas Collection , available today. Pulling up just in time for race weekend in Sin City, the men's and women's lineup features fresh, gift-worthy F1® apparel and accessories for fans. A consistent highlight of the Pacsun & Formula 1® partnership, the Las Vegas collection brings high-speed energy and signature style from the track to streets and beyond.

Pacsun

Rounding out its fourth year of partnership with Formula 1®, Pacsun continues to connect with its consumers through fandom and the growing hype around motorsports.

The capsule showcases refreshed graphics, matching sweat sets, and must-have accessories, bringing the thrill of Formula 1® into the festive season. For women, the assortment includes on-trend silhouettes such as halter tops, slim and boxy tees, quarter-zip sweaters, and more. Each piece is enhanced with artistic details and playful graphics, including racetrack patterns, car-inspired motifs, and patchwork with race-themed elements.

For men, standout pieces include sun-washed fleece sets in bold shades like washed red, brown, and blue, Moto and Pole Position jackets, zip shirts, and graphic tee, all featuring on-theme motorsport graphics, race lingo, and the iconic Formula 1® logo. Accessories like totes, pins, and socks complete the lineup, offering the perfect finishing touches.

This season, celebrate the spirit of competition and style with gifts that capture the energy of sport and the sophistication of streetwear. Designed for those who live life in the fast lane, these are the pieces that keep the momentum going well past the holidays.

With sizes ranging from XXS to XXL and pricing between $40.00 and $55.00, the Formula 1® Las Vegas Collection is available now in stores and online at www.pacsun.com .

Download imagery HERE .

SOURCE Pacsun