Laffy Taffy® Spreading Joy Across America to Celebrate Official Launch of LAFF BITES® "GONE BANANAS!™"

"We're excited to launch our new LAFF BITES 'GONE BANANAS!'," said Katie Duffy, Vice President of Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "When we originally launched LAFF BITES in 2020, fans noticed that banana was missing from the original flavors – it's our most talked about flavor. We've found that one quarter of online mentions of Laffy Taffy reference banana flavor and fans have been specifically asking for banana LAFF BITES, so we're thrilled to respond and deliver the banana-only candy in a fun way."

To kick off its summer of "laffs", Laffy Taffy is giving fans the opportunity to "pass the laff" and share sweet joy, one joke at a time. Through a partnership with Card My Yard, a nationwide yard greeting rental service, limited "Laff Land" banana joke yard signs will be available to fans compliments of Laffy Taffy while supplies last (*T&Cs apply).

Know someone who needs a laff? On Friday, June 25 beginning at 10 a.m. EST, be one of the first 125 guests to visit CardMyYard.com/LaffyTaffy and you can send someone in a qualifying location a Laff Land – a banana wonderland yard sign complete with a life-size lighthearted joke, staked in their front yard to put a smile on the faces of families, friends and neighbors.

"Laffy Taffy is best known for spreading joy and laughter with families through jokes found on every wrapper," said Duffy. "Over the last year, we've seen a trend among Americans displaying 'dad jokes' on their front lawns to spread cheer and lift spirits in their neighborhoods. The launch of LAFF BITES 'GONE BANANAS!' was the perfect opportunity to champion the continuation of this fun tradition, and we're excited to partner with Card My Yard so fans can send a banana joke and bring joy to someone special in their life."

Joining in the fun is athlete and notable funny dad, Andrew East, who played the ultimate family joke. Always up for a good laff, East staked his yard to surprise his wife, entrepreneur and Olympian, Shawn Johnson East, with a hilarious, giant Laffy Taffy banana joke for some family laffs at their Nashville home as they await baby number two. To "pass the laff" and share joy, Andrew and Shawn also sent the Howell family of Red Bud, Ill. a banana joke yard sign, surprising them via Zoom to reveal the LOL display on their lawn. Will and Sara Howell and their three daughters, long-time fans of Andrew and Shawn Johnson East, were also gifted with a year-supply of Laffy Taffy and a private film screening to enjoy with their friends and family this summer. Fans can watch the full video of Andrew's fun-filled family surprise on his Instagram channel, @andrewdeast.

The new LAFF BITES "GONE BANANAS!" combine the classic banana taffy fans know and love in the center with a candy-coated, crunchy shell. LAFF BITES "GONE BANANAS!" are available now in mass market, grocery and convenience stores nationwide in three sizes: 2 oz. single pegs; SRP $1.29, 4.2 oz. pegs; SRP $1.49, and 6 oz. pegs; SRP $1.69. LAFF BITES are also available in assorted bags with four fun-filled flavors including cherry, strawberry, green apple and blue raspberry.

To find a retailer near you and check out Laffy Taffy banana jokes, visit www.laffytaffy.com and follow @LaffyTaffy on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Universal Brand Development

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of the NBCUniversal's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development's core businesses include Consumer Products and Games and Digital Platforms based on the company's extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Universal Brand Development is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalbranddevelopment.com.

About Laffy Taffy

Since 1971, Laffy Taffy has been bringing little bites of delight to families and children of all ages. Laffy Taffy's portfolio of products include their classic mini bars, Stretchy and Tangy bars, Laffy Taffy Ropes and LAFF BITES®. Laffy Taffy classic candy is available in fan favorite fruit flavors including Cherry, Strawberry, Grape, Watermelon, Sour Apple, Banana, Sparkle Cherry and Blue Raspberry. In addition to "GONE BANANAS!™" banana-only bags, Laffy Taffy LAFF BITES are available in four fruity flavors: Cherry, Strawberry, Green Apple and Blue Raspberry.

About Ferrara:

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Terms & Conditions: Complimentary "Laff Land" joke yard sign rentals are available first come, first served from Laffy Taffy® through Card My Yard as part of a limited time offer to the first 125 guests who visit CardMyYard.com/LaffyTaffy beginning on June 25, 2021, at 10 A.M. EST., while supplies last. Availability is subject to select franchise locations and zip codes serviced by Card My Yard. Delivery date window and quantities available for each delivery date are limited. Delivery is not guaranteed and subject to destination having a front yard to stake the display in the ground. Laff Lands can be enjoyed in the front yard for up to 24 hours. Limited time Laff Lands are not available for purchase after supplies run out. Guests placing orders must be ages 13 and older. Limit one Laff Land per guest and delivery address.

