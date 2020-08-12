Laffy Taffy® Unwraps New Innovative Laffy Taffy LAFF BITES®

"We're thrilled to welcome LAFF BITES into our Laffy Taffy family of products this year," said Katie Duffy, Vice President of Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "The brand has always been known for a fun-to-eat taffy experience and with LAFF BITES we are offering a unique, poppable candy experience – our beloved taffy in the center with a crunchy shell. LAFF BITES provides a twist on the classic Laffy Taffy candy that fans can share with friends and family to bring more 'laffs' into their daily lives."

New Laffy Taffy LAFF BITES combine the classic, delicious taffy fans know and love with a candy-coated shell in four fun-filled flavors: cherry, strawberry, green apple and blue raspberry. LAFF BITES are currently available in mass market, grocery and convenience stores nationwide in three sizes: 2 oz. single pegs; SRP $1.29, 4.2 oz. pegs; SRP $1.49, and 6 oz. pegs; SRP $1.69.

To celebrate the exciting innovation, Laffy Taffy is teaming up with comedian Kevin Fredericks, also known as @KevOnStage, to share "laffs" through a bite-sized comedy show. On National Tell A Joke Day, August 16th, fans of all ages can tune into the LOL-inducing sketch on Kev's Instagram channel, @kevonstage.

"In the true spirit of the brand, we're taking our famous Laffy Taffy jokes to the next level through our partnership with popular comedian Kevin Fredericks on a national holiday celebrating jokes," said Duffy. "Laffy Taffy and Kevin share a common goal of giving the gift of laughter and sharing joy through light-hearted, silly humor. With a virtual comedy show, we are hoping to spread positivity in a time where we all could use bite-sized moments of joy and laughter."



Beyond LAFF BITES, Laffy Taffy candy is available in an array of colorful candy creations, fruity flavors and chewy textures. The Laffy Taffy portfolio includes the classic Laffy Taffy mini bars, joined by the Stretchy & Tangy Laffy Taffy and Laffy Taffy Ropes, and now, Laffy Taffy LAFF BITES. Laffy Taffy products offer mouthwatering delights and deliver laughs from the first bite to the last.

To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the Laffy Taffy product portfolio, visit www.laffytaffy.com and follow @LaffyTaffy on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Laffy Taffy

Since 1971, Laffy Taffy has been bringing little bites of delight to families and children of all ages. Laffy Taffy's portfolio of products include their classic mini bars, Stretchy and Tangy bars, Laffy Taffy Ropes, and the newly released LAFF BITES®. Laffy Taffy classic candy is available in fan favorite fruit flavors including Cherry, Strawberry, Grape, Watermelon, Sour Apple, Banana, Sparkle Cherry and Blue Raspberry. Laffy Taffy LAFF BITES are available in four fruity flavors: Cherry, Strawberry, Green Apple and Blue Raspberry.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of nearly 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.



