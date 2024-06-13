LAGOS AND STARR RESTAURANTS PARTNER TO SURPRISE DADS FOR FATHER'S DAY

Iconic Philadelphia-based Brands Foster Memorable Moments

PHILADELPHIA, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LAGOS, the fine jewelry brand, and leading restaurant group, STARR Restaurants, come together to surprise and delight dads with LAGOS love this Father's Day.

On Sunday, June 16, dinner guests at STARR's Philadelphia-based restaurants, Barclay Prime and Butcher and Singer, will receive a special gift at the end of their meal. Each dad will be presented with an envelope that offers a complimentary glass of champagne, complimentary appetizer, complimentary dessert, or a handsome bracelet from the debut LAGOS for Men collection.

New LAGOS for Men Collection LAGOS for Men Bracelets

The collection, entitled Anthem, reflects the personal ethos of Founder and Creative Director Steven Lagos, known for his signature Caviar beaded designs for strong, smart, sophisticated women. Anthem features bold styles in sterling silver, 18K gold and stunning ceramic, with rock n' roll details inspired by iconic motifs. It is fine jewelry with an attitude.

"With the recent launch of LAGOS for Men, this is the first Father's Day where we have options designed especially with the LAGOS man in mind," said LAGOS Vice President of Public Relations Jamie Harris. "It's our pleasure to partner with STARR to inspire joy and help create memorable moments for dad."

STARR Restaurants is one of the largest multi-concept and independent restaurant groups in the country. The brand continues to lead the pack in merging culinary artistry with cutting edge design.

"Our goal is always to exceed expectations by offering moments that surprise and details that delight," said Randi Sirkin, STARR Vice President Creative Services. "Our partnership with LAGOS helps fulfill that goal for our discerning guests."

LAGOS makes shopping simple with classic styles for that special someone. The brand offers a variety of silhouettes designed for self-expression and crafted with the highest quality and precision.

About LAGOS

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and expert craftsmanship to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection offers boldly unique styles that encourage personal expression. LAGOS's national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire all who wear it. Beyond its classic Caviar collections, LAGOS is best known for Smart Caviar – the fine jewelry bracelet for the Apple Watch – offering elevated options to help wearers stay connected in style. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow

@lagos_jewelry on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

About STARR Restaurants

Founded in 1995 by Stephen Starr, Philadelphia-based STARR Restaurants is one of the largest multi-concept restaurant groups in the country. With 35 total properties in 4 markets, plus one virtual concept, STARR continues to be an industry titan in merging culinary artistry with cutting-edge design; so much so that in 2017 Stephen Starr was presented with the "Outstanding Restaurateur" award by the James Beard Foundation. STARR Restaurants include Buddakan, Morimoto, El Vez, Continental Mid-Town, Barclay Prime, Parc, Butcher and Singer, Pizzeria Stella, El Rey, The Ranstead Room, The Dandelion, Pod, Talula's Garden, Talula's Daily, The Love, LMNO, Frankford Hall, and Fette Sau in Philadelphia; as well as Le Diplomate, St Anselm, and the recently opened bakery Bread Alley in DC. New York is home to Buddakan, El Vez, La Mercerie, The Clocktower, Upland, Pastis, Electric Lemon, and the critically acclaimed, James Beard Award winning Le Coucou. STARR Restaurants expanded to Florida with Steak 954 and El Vez at the W Hotel Fort Lauderdale, Makoto and Le Zoo in the Bal Harbour Shops, and Pastis in Miami.

