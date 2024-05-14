LAGOS AUCTIONS HANDCRAFTED 18K GOLD & DIAMOND NECKLACE FOR KEEP MEMORY ALIVE

Fine Jewelry Brand Raises Over $100K in One Night for Alzheimer's Research

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Master jeweler Steven Lagos delighted guests at Keep Memory Alive's Power of Love® gala, with a unique,18K gold and diamond necklace, specially designed to support Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

LAGOS 18K Gold & Diamond Collar Necklace

100 percent of the purchase helps fund research and programs dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by brain disorders. Featuring 231 full cut gems, totaling over 7 carats in weight, the collar necklace featured diamonds hand set in individually crafted 18K gold mountings, and was available for bidding as part of the gala's annual live auction.

In addition, a curated selection of styles totaling $60,000 was featured as part of LAGOS's annual contribution to the event's silent auction. In total, LAGOS has raised more than $1.3 million for Keep Memory Alive to date.

"This organization does such impressive work and we've seen great advances as a result," said LAGOS Founder and Creative Director Steven Lagos. "But we know there's still a long road ahead, and we'll continue expanding our commitment to the cause through the positive, timeless memories we create through jewelry."

The LAGOS Keep Memory Alive collection is available at LAGOS.com and features a suite of jewelry that follows the same design inspiration as the organization's Frank Gehry-designed headquarters. This collection is available for purchase year-round and donates 100 percent of the sale to the organization.

For over 25 years, LAGOS has supported Keep Memory Alive and its efforts to research and care for those in need. Steven Lagos became intimately involved with the foundation through his friendship with Co-Founder and Vice Chair Larry Ruvo and his personal connection to the cause. Steven's grandparents suffered from Alzheimer's, and he watched as the disease took a toll on the patients as well as their families and caregivers. He realized just how difficult the experience is for everyone involved and has been committed to Keep Memory Alive ever since.

"It's always a treat to see what Steven Lagos will bring to the table for our annual gala," said Ruvo. "His contributions are thoughtful, creative, and truly help us achieve our lofty goals. We're lucky to have a friend like him in our corner."

About LAGOS: Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and strong design to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by designer and master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection has a bold, feminine design that encourages personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

