LAGOS Unveils New Rose Gold Accessories For Apple Watch®

Fan favorite rose gold, pairs beautifully with stainless steel for effortless, everyday wear. For an elevated look, a limited number of ultra-luxe rose gold and diamond bracelets will be made to order. These new styles join the existing Smart Caviar collection of bracelets, including stainless steel, colored ceramic, yellow gold, and sterling silver with diamonds.

"My designs have always been inspired by the strong, smart women who shop LAGOS," said LAGOS Founder and Creative Director Steven Lagos. "I like to explore different materials and offer options so that every woman can find something she loves. In this case, our customers made it clear that they wanted to see Smart Caviar Rose, and we were happy to oblige."

LAGOS continues to seek out clever design solutions that go beyond expected materials traditionally found in fine jewelry. Jewelry-grade ceramic makes a bold statement that won't scratch or fade. Stainless steel is strong and durable with a fine jewelry finish that fits the LAGOS woman's busy lifestyle. The romantic glow of rose gold softens the sporty style of the Apple Watch for women who don't want to sacrifice personal style to stay connected.

Steven Lagos was one of the first to create the "Designer Fine Jewelry" category when he launched LAGOS more than 40 years ago. Since its inception, the brand has continued to look for ways to innovate its Caviar creations. Smart Caviar is the next evolution of the classic design while remaining true to the timeless sophistication of the brand's iconic Caviar designs.

Smart Caviar is available at LAGOS.com. Smart Caviar is not approved, endorsed or affiliated with Apple, Inc. Watch sold separately.

About LAGOS: Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and strong design to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by designer and master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection has a bold, feminine design that encourages personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

