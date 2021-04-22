LAGOS Unveils Spring Styles Fit For Fashionistas

Blue Caviar ceramic and diamonds transport you somewhere warm and glamorous until it's safe to travel abroad. The vibrant color reminds me of the sparkling Aegean Sea.

Modern 18K Caviar Gold drop earrings make a sleek statement, especially when paired with warm weather updos.

Zodiac Charms let you express your personality. Whether gifting yourself or a loved one, custom gifts are always appreciated.

Hearts are a classic motif to add to your collection. These Maya lapis earrings are special enough to join the repertoire and perfect statement pieces for video calls.

Stainless steel and white ceramic feel fresh for spring. A Smart Caviar bracelet dresses up the Apple Watch for those who prefer style over sport.

The LAGOS Caviar collections offer a range of luxe looks from bold diamonds, gemstones and colored ceramic to delicate, modern pearls and classic motifs in sterling silver and 18K gold. Whether this spring brings athleisure or adventure, feel confident with these recommended styles from fashion's front row.



ABOUT LAGOS

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and strong design to offer modern, iconic styles. LAGOS was founded by designer and master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand's signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection has a bold, feminine design that encourages personal expression. LAGOS' national campaign, MY LAGOS MY WAY, was created to reinforce these core values and inspire the LAGOS woman. LAGOS is available at LAGOS.com, its flagship boutique in Philadelphia, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and independent jewelers around the country. For more information, inspiration and latest styles follow @lagos_jewelry on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Visit www.LAGOS.com to learn more about the history of the brand and to shop the entire collection.

