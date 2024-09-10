Laifen Reimagines the Future of Oral Care with Unveiling of Industry-first Toothbrush at IFA 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneering lifestyle-tech brand, Laifen, today made waves at IFA Berlin 2024 with the unveiling of its latest personal care products, showcasing the groundbreaking new Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium, the powerful SE 2 High-Speed Hair Dryer and the compact Mini High-Speed Hair Dryer. Attracting a significant audience to its booth launch event, Laifen once again demonstrated its ability to lead personal care technology trends and redefine modern lifestyles through its commitment to constant innovation.

A Revolutionary Electric Toothbrush from Brushing Method to Material

At the personal care section of IFA 2024, Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium stands out as one of the most dazzling new products. Compared to traditional oscillation rotary and sonic toothbrushes, Laifen's world-first dual-action toothbrush introduces an innovative brushing method that combines 66,000 sonic vibrations per minute with a wide-range 60-degree oscillation. Thanks to its ingenious design and advanced algorithm, it achieves 300% greater efficiency and offers six times better plaque removal than traditional electric toothbrushes. Its stringent adherence to the scientifically proven Modified Bass brushing method has earned it high praise and recommendations from numerous dentists and experts.

Building on the concept of brushing the right way, Laifen goes even further by using biocompatible titanium, a material known for its non-toxicity and antibacterial properties. Overcoming craftmanship challenges, Laifen has adopted a modern, seamless, single-piece design, creating a safer and more hygienic electric toothbrush.

The Laifen Wave also focuses on providing a customizable brushing experience. With three settings adjustable to over ten levels via the intuitive Laifen App and three self-developed cushioned brush heads tailored to specific dental needs, it offers consumers a hassle-free and personalized personal care experience.

Due to its revolutionary brushing method and the groundbreaking application of cutting-edge titanium material in electric toothbrushes, the Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium has been nominated by mainstream tech media TechRadar, The Shortcut, House Digest and Yanko Design for the 2024 Best of IFA list.

High-speed Hairdryers Transforms the Way People Live

The high-speed hairdryer is one of Laifen's most significant products, with the renowned series selling over 10 million units worldwide to date. In the continuous evolution of Laifen's hairdryers, the brand has responded to market demands and consumer needs. The Laifen SE 2 High-Speed Hair Dryer, showcased at IFA, offers a wider range of fashionable colors, providing consumers with more choices to color their everyday lives. Committed to the philosophy that making innovation benefit daily life, Laifen's high-speed hairdryers are more affordable with high-end technology accessible to all.

The Laifen Mini High-Speed Hair Dryer, on the other hand, is a more compact and portable product. This small but smart hair dryer, weighing only 299g, is convenient for travel and suitable for various outdoor scenarios.

Price and Availability

The hotly anticipated Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush Titanium can be pre-ordered now on Laifen's official website, with 6 cushioned brush heads, for €159.

The Laifen SE 2 High-Speed Hair Dryer will soon be launched globally, at the competitive price of €149, while the Laifen Mini High-Speed Hair Dryer is slated to make its debut at IFA Berlin 2024 and will be available for purchase for just €99.99 through Laifen's official European website.

Laifen's brand philosophy centers around constantly creating new products to lead lifestyle trends and redefine modern lifestyles. Currently, Laifen is dedicated to transitioning from a single category to a multi-category brand, progressively establishing itself as a global technology company with a diverse product portfolio. This commitment to innovation and consumer-centric design sets Laifen apart in the personal care technology industry.

For more information on Laifen, please visit www.laifentech.com.

About Laifen

Laifen is a lifestyle-tech company founded in 2019, with years of experience in R&D and manufacturing. Currently, its personal care appliances can be found in over 11 million households worldwide. Laifen challenges industry standards and is committed to developing new technologies that enhance everyday living and provide exceptional user experiences, believing in making advanced technology accessible and beneficial for everyone.

SOURCE Laifen