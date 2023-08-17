Laird & McCloskey Partners Listed Among Best Lawyers in America

Renowned truck wreck attorneys honored for personal injury expertise

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers in America has named both partners at Laird & McCloskey to its 2024 legal guide highlighting the top attorneys in the nation.

Veteran trial lawyers Steven C. Laird and Seth McCloskey are recognized for their expertise on behalf of plaintiffs in personal injury litigation. Among a select group of Texas attorneys to be Board Certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, the powerhouse duo has garnered a national reputation for excellence in truck wreck cases.

"It is an honor to be listed among the most distinguished professionals in the legal industry," said Mr. Laird. "We are thankful to our peers and to Best Lawyers for acknowledging our dedication to secure positive results for our clients."

Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, the award-winning team is also adept at handling car wreck, defective product, construction accident, wrongful death and oil field injury litigation. The firm secured two of the state's top verdicts in 2022, obtaining justice on behalf of medical malpractice and motor vehicle accident victims.

Mr. Laird, who is also Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, was recently named among Fort Worth Inc. magazine's 400 Most Influential People in Fort Worth. Both partners were recognized on the 2023 Lawdragon 500 Leading Consumer Plaintiff Lawyers listing.

Best Lawyers in America awards are compiled by exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. More than 13.7 million votes were analyzed for the 2024 edition, which marks the 13th consecutive year to honor Mr. Laird and the introductory listing for Mr. McCloskey to the prestigious legal guide.

