Trial Lawyer Steve Laird Named Among Top 100 Attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth

Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey

19 Sep, 2023, 15:58 ET

Personal injury expertise touted in 2023 Edition of Texas Super Lawyers

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed trial lawyer Steven C. Laird continues to garner professional recognition for personal injury expertise with placement in the latest edition of Texas Super Lawyers. The 2023 listing marks the 21st year Mr. Laird has been ranked among the top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Courtroom legend Mr. Laird has secured some of the state's largest and most important verdicts on behalf of victims of truck wrecks and in other cases involving personal injuries and wrongful deaths. He is one of the few lawyers to be board certified in personal injury trial law and civil trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and he has been designated as a specialist in civil trial and truck accident law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

"I do take pride in the level of service our firm consistently provides for those who have been wronged," said Mr. Laird. "I am grateful that our industry peers endorse our efforts and success. It's a true honor to be named among such skilled professionals."

Mr. Laird's long list of industry accolades demonstrates his commitment to excellence. He recently was named for the 13th consecutive year to The Best Lawyers in America and was included in Fort Worth Inc. magazine's list of the 400 Most Influential People in Fort Worth for 2023, a prestigious recognition that honors Tarrant County residents who wield significant influence in the community. 

Texas Super Lawyers, compiled by Thomson Reuters and published in Texas Monthly, recognizes only the top 5% of attorneys each year. Selection is determined through Super Lawyers' patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations, evaluations and independent research. 

To view a complete list of 2023 honorees, visit SuperLawyers.com.

About The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey

The Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey is a firm of experienced Fort Worth truck accident lawyers with more than 50 years of combined experience helping victims and their families. The firm is located at 1119 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. To learn more about the firm's representative matters or to schedule a meeting with one of its attorneys, call (817) 531-3000 or visit https://www.texlawyers.com/

