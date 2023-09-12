Laird Connectivity and Wirepas Enter Partnership to Broaden Massive IoT Implementations on Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Devices

Easily deploy low-power, reliable Bluetooth LE module solutions running Wirepas Mesh 2.4GHz

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, and Wirepas, a leading provider of mesh connectivity, today announced they have joined forces to deliver combined hardware and software solutions connecting Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) modules for massive IoT implementations.

Together, Wirepas and Laird Connectivity enable their customers and partners to take advantage of the unique features of Wirepas Mesh 2.4GHz profile, including network scalability, reliability, and ease of implementation, along with the RF performance, world-renowned technical support, and international wireless certifications offered in the Bluetooth LE Module portfolio from Laird Connectivity. This uniquely covers options for module offerings running on either Nordic Semiconductor nRF52 series or Silicon Labs EFR32BG22 – with EFR32BG24 to come in Q4-2023.

Bluetooth LE is the ideal physical layer for a wide range of low-power or low-latency mesh applications serving sectors such as industrial and medical. Combined with Wirepas' unique Mesh 2.4GHz software implementation, customers have the perfect toolkit for deploying affordable, massive and high-density, short-range IoT applications with unprecedented performance.

"Together, Wirepas and Laird Connectivity solve a pressing problem for industrial-grade IoT: how to wirelessly connect billions of devices with diverse and evolving network requirements," said Teppo Hemiä, CEO of Wirepas. "The combination of a high-performance mesh network and 2.4GHz technology provides a powerful approach to meeting our partners' and customers' connectivity needs."

"The combination of Wirepas and Laird Connectivity frees application developers from the complexities of long development paths to connect to 2.4GHz mesh networks," said Jonathan Kaye, Vice President Marketing and Product Management at Laird Connectivity. "Our mutual customers can now focus on creating unique value-added mesh networking applications areas such as predictive maintenance, industrial automation, warehousing and asset tracking."

Wirepas Mesh 2.4GHz is compatible with the following 2.4 GHz modules. Detailed applications notes and sample applications for use with these modules are available from the Laird Connectivity Wirepas partner page.

Lyra Series 2.4GHz Module using Silicon Labs EFR32BG22 and coming soon on Lyra 24 Series which uses Silicon Labs EFR32BG24 Soc.

BL652, BL653, BL653μ, & BL654, Bluetooth LE Series using Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840, nRF52833 & nRF52832 silicon.

The standard modules require specific configuration and pre-programming to connect to the Wirepas Massive Mesh Network. Laird Connectivity offers Wirepas evaluation versions of the standard development kits (DVK) for each module that are pre-programed with licensed Wirepas keys.

To find out how to receive a preprogrammed DVK for testing, or for more information about the Wirepas & Laird Connectivity partnership, visit: https:/lairdconnect.com/partners/technology/wirepas

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading RF modules, system-on-modules, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their wireless performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

About Wirepas

Wirepas is a leading IoT company with a mission to democratize enterprise IoT. It aims to make failure-free connectivity accessible to any enterprise of any size. It makes IoT real through its connectivity software enabling massive decentralized, scalable, high-density, and long-range network applications. Its technology lets any enterprise set up and manage its own network autonomously without operators, separate network infrastructure, middlemen or subscriptions - at a fraction of the cost of other alternatives. Wirepas is also the main contributor to the first non-cellular 5G standard, purpose-built for massive IoT and using a free global spectrum. It serves customers across the world with offices in Australia, Germany, Finland, France, India and the United States, in the areas of smart tracking, smart building, smart manufacturing and smart metering. Learn more about very very good IoT at www.wirepas.com

