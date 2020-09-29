Laird Connectivity Announces Six New 5G-Ready, Low Profile, MIMO Vehicular Antennas

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, has announced five new low profile, MIMO vehicular antennas that transform vehicles into 5G-ready communications hubs. The new antennas expand Laird Connectivity's best-selling Gar & Barracuda family of vehicular antennas, which are widely-deployed in public safety fleets, transportation fleets and aftermarket vehicle implementations.

"Vehicle fleets are becoming highly-connected communications hubs, and these new 5G-ready antennas deliver exceptional RF performance that supports the next-gen applications that are being used in police cruisers, ambulances, fire vehicles, trucking and other vehicle fleets," said Bill Steinike, Laird Connectivity's VP of Strategic Business Development. "Laird Connectivity's expanded family of MIMO vehicular antennas deliver the connectivity these vehicles require, with the exact specifications and form factor that organizations need. Gar and Barracuda antennas have a well-earned reputation for reliability and performance that make them trusted technologies, and these new additions to the family give organizations more solutions to choose from."

The expanded Gar and Barracuda family offers exceptional MIMO performance through optimized gain and propagation, and the family of antennas now offers new port configurations that support a wider range of installations as well as more radios on the market.

With the newly-launched models, Gar antennas are now available in 5, 4, 3 and 2 port configurations with a variety of port types to support the specific needs of customers. The models include:

The Gar 5-port with 2 cellular ports, 2 Wi-Fi ports and 1 GNSS port (Model # VFP69383x22JN)

The Gar 4-port with 2 cellular ports, 1 Wi-Fi port and 1 GNSS port (Model # VFQ69383x21JN)

The Gar 3-port with 2 cellular port, and 1 GNSS port (Model # VFT69383x2NJN)

The Gar 3-port with 1 cellular port, 1 Wi-Fi port and 1 GNSS port (Model # VFT69383x11JN)

The Gar 2-port with 1 cellular port and 1 GNSS port (Model # VFD69383x1NJN)

The Barracuda family has the same form factor as the Gar but adds a Whip antenna enabling either a 3rd port for Wi-Fi (operating over the low/high frequency Wi-Fi bands) or UHF. With the newly-launched models, Barracuda are now available in 6 and 4 port configurations:

The Barracuda 6-port with 2 cellular ports, 3 Wi-Fi ports and 1 GNSS port (Model # VFH69383B23JW)

The Barracuda 6-port with 1 UHF port, 2 cellular ports, 2 Wi-Fi ports and 1 GNSS port (Model # VFH69383x22JU)

The Barracuda 4-port with 1 UHF port, 2 cellular ports and 1 GNSS port (Model # VFQ69383x2NJU-518S)

Laird Connectivity's new Gar and Barracuda antennas are configured for MIMO operation, allow for single-hole mounting, and are ideal for today's hi-tech public safety and fleet environments. First responders are increasingly relying on networks like FirstNet and ESN, which develop a national, interoperable LTE/5G public safety broadband network to provide thousands of police officers and firefighters across the nation with advanced communication and collaboration technologies to help them do their jobs safely and efficiently, and better protect the public. Likewise, public works, urban transportation, and commercial and industrial fleets also depend on reliable mobile connectivity to better serve the public, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies.

Both types of antennas feature IP67-rated, aerodynamic housing for highly reliable operation, even in the harshest environments. Single-hole mounting reduces the risk of vehicle damage while lowering installation costs. These are the only vehicular antennas in the industry to come with a 5-year product warranty.

Further information on the Gar family is available at the following link. Further information on the Barracuda family is available at the following link. An industry comparison Barracuda Vehicular Paper is also available for reference.

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading modules, antennas, IoT devices, and customer-specific wireless solutions. We are the Antenna Authority, whose products are trusted by companies around the world for their performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

