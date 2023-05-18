Laird Connectivity Announces the RM126x Ultra-Low Power LoRaWAN® Module Series

Delivering Exceptional Range with Minimal Power Consumption for Challenging RF Use Cases

AKRON, Ohio, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, a global leader in wireless technology, today announces the RM126x series of LoRaWAN® modules. This embedded module series provides a low-power, long-range solution for customers looking to easily develop LoRaWAN implementations for challenging RF use cases including industrial, agriculture and forestry, smart cities, utilities monitoring, transportation, logistics, supply chain, healthcare monitoring, and retail.

Based on the Silicon Labs EFR32 series microcontroller (MCU) and the Semtech SX126x radio, the RM126x directly targets OEM customers that require exceptional long range, yet minimal power consumption. The RM126x module series comes as two variants with the RM1262 based on the SX1262 chipset and the RM1261 based on the SX1261 chipset.

These small form factor PCB modules are the smallest LoRaWAN modules on the market with a built in MHF4 connector. The integrated TCXO ensures superior performance across the entire industrial temperature range (-40 to +85 °C) and the on-board DC-DC converter provides ultra-low power consumption. Together these features enable customers to accelerate their time to market and integrate into compact product form factors.

The RM126x modules support LoRaWAN classes A, B, and C for secure, scalable, and bi-directional communication and are the first LoRaWAN modules to leverage the advantages of Silicon Labs hardware, software, and tools. Additionally, customers can also utilize proprietary LoRa Point-to-Point (P2P) capabilities. This enables them to create a private ultra-long range radio network between two RM126x modules, a self-contained proprietary network without a traditional gateway.

The modules are designed to operate in both hosted and hostless modes. In hosted mode, when connected to an external MCU, the RM126x is simply programed with Laird Connectivity's AT command set. While in hostless mode, the RM126x utilizes the powerful Cortex-M33 core, where customers can utilize Silicon Labs' Simplicity Studio to write their own application using C and take advantage of sample applications and radio certifications offered by Laird Connectivity.

"The RM126x series of modules provide developers with the flexibility to choose the optimal development options and power requirements for their LoRaWAN implementation," said Senthooran Ragavan, Senior Product Manager, Laird Connectivity. "From simple programming with our AT command set to full C code development using Silicon Labs' Simplicity Studio, all of which are backed with dedicated reference designs and our renowned global support, we have all your development options covered."

The RM126x series has been developed with sub-GHz antennas available in the popular FlexPIFA and i-FlexPIFA series'. Solutions are available for both 868 & 915MHz frequency bands. The module/antenna combinations are certified to work all over the world including:

RM1261 – Europe , UK, Taiwan , Japan , India

– , UK, , , RM1262 – USA , Canada , Australia , New Zealand

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading RF modules, system-on-modules, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their wireless performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

