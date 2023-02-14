Laird Connectivity Delivers Eight New Sub-GHz, Peel-and-Stick PIFA Antennas Including Standard and Inverted Mounting Options

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Connectivity, announces new additions to their internal antennas portfolio with support for 868MHz and 915MHz frequency bands in the FlexPIFA (Planar Inverted-F Antenna) and i-FlexPIFA (Inverted FlexPIFA) formats. These ultra-reliable antenna designs deliver strong performance in challenging environments, providing unmatched flexibility to solve real-world antenna design challenges. Covering 863-870MHz or 902-928MHz frequency bands, they are ideal for use with LoRaWAN or proprietary sub-GHz radio applications.

The 868 & 915 MHz FlexPIFA series is a flexible, peel-and-stick PIFA antenna platform designed for rapid integration into devices and housings. PIFA antenna technology provides consistent performance across the 868 and 915 MHz ISM band and are less likely to detune in proximity of metal or a human body.

The 868 & 915 MHz i-FlexPIFA series is an inverted, flexible, peel-and-stick PIFA, designed with the radiating element facing outward when adhered to a plastic enclosure interior. This orientation gives increased flexibility by granting different mounting options, like the underside of a forward-facing enclosure. The i-FlexPIFA series outperforms competitor solutions in these orientations, expanding Laird Connectivity's long standing FlexPIFA family offerings.

"The FlexPIFA antennas have been a very popular, reliable choice with customers for many years, and we're delighted to expand this long-standing range into Sub GHz frequency bands, as well as offer the new i-FlexPIFA options," says Jonathan Kaye, VP Product Management, Laird Connectivity. "These products are designed to achieve excellent performance in the harshest environments and are a testament to our innovation and dedication to simplifying wireless connectivity for our customers."

The FlexPIFA and i-FlexPIFA are available with MHF1 and MHF4L connector options and are ideal for a number of application areas, including: industrial automation, agriculture, access control systems, SCADA, and smart transportation.

For more information about these antenna solutions, visit:

https://www.lairdconnect.com/internal-antennas/sub-ghz-antennas

FlexPIFA: www.lairdconnect.com/product/868-915-mhz-flexpifa-antennas

i-FlexPIFA: https://www.lairdconnect.com/product/868-915-mhz-inverted-flexpifa-antennas

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading RF modules, System-On-Modules, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their wireless performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity Delivers – No Matter What.

For the latest news or more information, visit:

lairdconnect.com | twitter.com/LairdConnect | facebook.com/LairdConnectivity | linkedin.com/company/lairdconnectivity

SOURCE Laird Connectivity