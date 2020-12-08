Laird Superfood Introduces ACTIVATE Prebiotic Daily Greens for Gut Microbiome Support*

The new plant-based ACTIVATE Prebiotic Daily Greens is formulated with powerful superfood fruits and vegetables chosen for their positive influence on the gut microbiome – which is vital to overall gut health.* Each ingredient was hand-selected by Laird Superfood's team of nutritionists and naturopathic doctors in partnership with Company Co-founders Laird Hamilton and his wife Gabby Reece.

"A happy gut is the foundation of happy health – a fact backed up by emerging science and extensive research," said Gabby Reece, chief brand ambassador of Laird Superfood. "In keeping with our company mantra, Better Food, Better You, we wanted to create a product that nourishes and supports the gut microbiome. Our ACTIVATE Prebiotic Daily Greens is jam-packed with powerful superfoods, including the special ingredient Shilajit, an organic plant matter that Laird has been wanting to include in our products for years. It is commonly used in ayurvedic medicine for its positive effect on well-being."

A perfect addition to any consumer's daily ritual, the ACTIVATE Prebiotic Daily Greens features a blend of 18 ingredients including fruits and vegetables with naturally occurring polyphenols and prebiotic dietary fiber that naturally support the gut.* Functional Mushrooms and Shilajit round out this superfood blend. Shilajit is a sticky substance found primarily in the rocks of the Himalayas and is comprised of important nutrients like fulvic acid and other minerals. Each serving of the Prebiotic Daily Greens has the equivalent of 14 kale leaves, 4 spinach leaves, 1 broccoli floret, and 5 blueberries.

As is the case with all Laird Superfood products, ACTIVATE Prebiotic Daily Greens contains no artificial ingredients, no preservatives, and is Non-GMO. Supplying a good source of fiber (four grams of fiber per serving) and Vitamin C, Laird Superfood's ACTIVATE Prebiotic Daily Greens supports gut microbiome which is critical for gut health.*

The fresh green taste of ACTIVATE Prebiotic Daily Greens is complemented by blueberry, acai, lemon, and blends nicely into smoothies, protein shakes, or can be consumed simply by mixing into water or with other supplement mixes. Laird Superfood's ACTIVATE Prebiotic Daily Greens is available at lairdsuperfood.com for $19.95 for a 4.2 oz bag.

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. Known for its highly popular coffee creamers, hydration products, supplements, roasted and instant coffees, teas, hot chocolate, and harvest snacks, the Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

