Brand's Ingredient-First Approach Brings Clean, High-Quality Dairy Protein to Coffee without Additives or Compromise

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood®, Inc. (NYSE: LSF), a leader in functional coffee, creamers, and superfood products made with simple, minimally processed ingredients, has launched Laird Superfood Protein Coffee with Lion's Mane Mushroom, made with whey protein from dairy. The move into dairy marks a new step for the brand and meets consumer demand for clean, dairy-based protein, one of the original superfoods.

Laird Superfood Launches New Protein Coffee with Real Whey for Complete Protein

Offering all nine essential amino acids, whey is an excellent and complete source of protein for repairing and building lean muscle. The brand's new Protein Coffee intentionally combines fast-absorbing whey protein for muscle recovery with milk protein for slower digestion, supporting longer-lasting satiety and sustained energy.

"Laird Superfood has always been an ingredient-first company, and the introduction of Protein Coffee with dairy creates an opportunity for the brand to serve a broader audience with the same uncompromising standards," says Gabby Reece, Co-Founder of Laird Superfood. "Laird and I are omnivores and believe in getting protein from a variety of sources, so we're excited to share a dairy option with our Laird Superfood community."

"Entering into the dairy market is the natural evolution for our brand," says Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood. "We're bringing Laird Superfood's strict nutritional guardrails to the dairy category, which is often filled with additives and processed ingredients, so we can deliver clean, high-quality whey protein to our customers."

Each serving of Laird Superfood Protein Coffee with Lion's Mane Mushroom contains 10 grams of high-quality protein (a blend of whey and milk protein concentrate), without soy, gums, seed oils, or sunflower lecithin. Nothing artificial, ever. Whey protein is especially rich in leucine, isoleucine, and valine amino acids. Lion's mane functional mushrooms provide added support for cognition and focus.

Protein Coffee is a powder that can either be mixed with cold water and served over ice, or made with hot water. It comes in three flavors, Sweet & Creamy, Vanilla, and Unsweetened. Already available at Sprouts Farmers Market, Protein Coffee is also sold at LairdSuperfood.com and Amazon, with additional retailers to come. A 5.3-oz. bag retails for $19.99. Laird Superfood will continue offering its full lineup of plant-based products, including Protein Instant Latte, Protein Creamer, and its coconut milk-based instant lattes and creamers, ensuring consumers can choose the protein source that best fits their lifestyle and dietary preferences.

For more information about new products, follow @LairdSuperfood on Instagram, @LairdSuperfood on TikTok, and visit LairdSuperfood.com.

About Laird Superfood®

Laird Superfood is a minimally processed food brand dedicated to fueling active lifestyles with superfood products that support energy, endurance, and overall well-being. Co-Founded by world-renowned big wave surfer Laird Hamilton in 2015 and selling its first products in 2016, the brand was born from his personal mission to find a better morning routine that could improve and sustain his performance while out catching waves. Alongside his Co-Founder, wife, former professional beach volleyball legend, bestselling author and fitness icon Gabby Reece, the brand has expanded from superfood creamers to offer instant lattes, coffees, bars, prebiotic daily greens, and more. Laird Superfood is committed to offering simple ingredients and minimally processed foods that can help fuel people from sunrise to sunset.

