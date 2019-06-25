Laird Superfood Releases Newest HYDRATE Coconut Water Flavor: Pineapple Mango

Pineapple Mango HYDRATE Coconut Water combines freeze-dried pineapple and mango fruit with Laird Superfood's freeze-dried coconut water + Aquamin™ mix. The result is a refreshing, crisp and naturally sweet blend of powerful superfoods that provides a superior hydration alternative to sugar-laden and processed sports drinks. One bag of HYDRATE contains 19 full-strength servings for just $.89 per serving, making for a budget and eco-friendly way to enjoy coconut water.

Pineapple Mango HYDRATE Coconut Water Details:

Clean Taste: refreshing coconut water blended with the lush tropical flavors of pineapple and mango

refreshing coconut water blended with the lush tropical flavors of pineapple and mango Easy to Enjoy: Add one tablespoon of Pineapple Mango HYDRATE to 8 ounces of water and mix.

Add one tablespoon of Pineapple Mango HYDRATE to 8 ounces of water and mix. Superior Ingredients: this super clean drink mix contains just 4 ingredients: freeze-dried coconut water, freeze-dried pineapple, freeze-dried mango, and Aquamin™ (a calcified red sea algae).

this super clean drink mix contains just 4 ingredients: freeze-dried coconut water, freeze-dried pineapple, freeze-dried mango, and Aquamin™ (a calcified red sea algae). Perfect for the Whole Family: Pineapple Mango Hydrate has a light, approachable taste that the whole family will enjoy.

Pineapple Mango HYDRATE is available for purchase online at lairdsuperfood.com for $16.95 for an 8oz bag

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, all-natural superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The company's products are designed to naturally keep you fueled throughout your day.

The company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. His passion project to perfect his personal regimen grew into a dynamic, innovative brand with a mission to bring clean, simple, and thoughtfully formulated superfoods to the masses. As one of the fastest growing companies in the natural foods space, Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally sustainable, responsibly tested, and made with whole-food ingredients that everyone can feel good about.

Laird Superfood products give you the fuel to accomplish anything – no matter the mission – from sunrise to sunset. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

