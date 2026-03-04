Lakeland Industries, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky for More Information - LAKE

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Industries, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LAKE) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Lakeland Industries, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 1, 2023 and December 9, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/lakeland-industries-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=183993&wire=4

LAKE investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Lakeland was experiencing significant, sustained issues with its Pacific Helmets and Jolly businesses, including, inter alia, shipping-related delays, production issues, and slower than expected rollout of new products; (ii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the anticipated and actual positive impact of these businesses on Lakeland's financial results, as well as the overall strength and quality of Pacific Helmets' and Jolly's respective operations; (iii) Lakeland's business and financial results were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, tariff-related headwinds and timing, certification delays, and material flow issues in its acquired businesses; (iv) accordingly, Defendants overstated the strength of their tariff mitigation measures and SSQ M&A strategy; (v) as a result of all the foregoing issues, Defendants' financial guidance was unreliable; and (vi) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Lakeland Industries, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until April 24, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

