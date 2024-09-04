Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) Names Dan Goldstein as Chief Financial Officer

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest's leading independent waste and recycling provider, is proud to announce the official appointment of Dan Goldstein as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Dan, who has served as Interim CFO since May 2024, brings over two decades of specialized experience in finance, procurement, and mergers and acquisitions within the waste industry, making him an invaluable asset to the LRS leadership team.

Matt Spencer, CEO of LRS, expressed his confidence in the appointment, highlighting his long-standing collaboration and trusted partnership with Dan. "Dan has been instrumental in navigating the financial complexities of our industry and has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the strategic drivers behind our growth. His leadership style aligns perfectly with our vision for the future, and I am thrilled to have him officially on board as our CFO," said Spencer.

Dan's appointment also earned praise from industry veteran Kevin Walbridge, NWRA Hall of Fame inductee, who added, "Dan's reputation in the industry speaks volumes. His ability to drive financial success while fostering purposeful partnerships is second to none. I am confident that under his financial stewardship, LRS will continue to reach new heights and set benchmarks in our industry."

Dan Goldstein holds a BA in Economics and an MBA in Finance from the University of Illinois. His extensive experience and insightful expertise will continue to guide LRS's financial operations, ensuring the company remains well-positioned for sustained growth and success.

